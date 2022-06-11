ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

PICTURED: Maryland concrete plant worker, 23, who shot dead three co-workers and injured two others after working a full shift

By Paul Farrell, Alyssa Guzman, Gina Martinez, Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The suspect in the shooting deaths of three men in the break room of a Maryland concrete plant on June 9 has been named as 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel.

Esquivel is facing three charges of first degree murder in addition more than 20 other felonies, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

They are all related to the killings of Charles Edward Minnick, Jr., 31, Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, and Mark Alan Frey, 50, inside of the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg, Maryland, yesterday afternoon.

According to police, Esquivel was an employee at Columbia Machine and is a resident of Hedgesville, West Virginia.

Prior to the shooting, Esquivel showed up for work at his usual time to work his shift.

With most of his workday completed, he went to his car, retrieved a gun and began his attack, authorities said.

During a search of his home, investigators retrieved more firearms, the sheriff's office said. The weapon used in the attack was a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect's mother told NBC Washington in an interview that she hasn't spoken to her son since the shooting and has no idea what his motives were. She added that she didn't know of any issues that he had work.

Hedgesville is located around 30 miles west of Smithsburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeEs3_0g7PnHGe00
Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, is facing more than 20 charges related to the shooting deaths of three co-workers in a Maryland concrete plant on June 9

Early in the investigation, Maryland State Police identified the suspect as a Hispanic male.

One other employee, Brandon Chase Michael, 42, at the plant was wounded but survived.

A 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police was also wounded by Esquivel, authorities said. The trooper has since been released from the hospital.

During that altercation, Esquivel was also wounded.

The shooting began around 2.30pm, according to police. By the time authorities arrived to the scene, the suspect had fled in a red car.

Police caught up with the suspect roughly five miles from the factory on Maplesville Road and Mount Aetna Road and the group began shooting at each other.

The gunman's red car was seen in NBC's helicopter footage with the windshield shattered by bullet holes. A state trooper's vehicle blocked the car on the road.

The suspect grazed the trooper and he himself was wounded when officers returned fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ekzM_0g7PnHGe00
One of the victims, Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, was confirmed to have been killed by his girlfriend Taylor Toms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GB1ry_0g7PnHGe00
Charles Minnick was also identified as one of the victims of the rampage. Charles' relative Larry Specht wrote that he would 'miss' his 'little buddy' in a Facebook tribute 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEpMg_0g7PnHGe00
A friend said in a tribute to Mark Alan Frey that he was excitedly anticipating the birth of his first grandchild later this month

He was taken to Meritus Medical Center and was taken from there to Washington County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

This attack came amid a spate of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, including in New York, California, Texas and Oklahoma.

The Smithburg shooting is the 254th mass shooting in the US this year, setting the country up to surpass last year's total, according to CNN.

The most deadly was at an elementary school in Uvalde where 19 schoolchildren and three teachers were slaughtered by crazed 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wR8ii_0g7PnHGe00
This attack came amid a spate of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, including in New York, California, Texas and Oklahoma
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZyRA_0g7PnHGe00
Police outside of the scene of the shooting on June 9

Smithsburg is located around an hour and a half northwest of Baltimore. It has a population of about 3,000.

A vigil is expected to be held for the victims of the shooting on June 11.

Esquivel is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first degree assault, three counts of second degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a violent crime and other handgun-related charges.

Taylor Toms wrote of her boyfriend, Joshua Wallace: 'My heart is completely shattered. I lost the love of my life today. I love you so much, baby, I hate this.'

She added: 'Our future is gone, you're gone, I can't believe your gone. God, I love you so much.'

Minnick's relative Larry Specht put: 'Please pray for my wonderful wife and family and the other famil[ies] involved with today's shooting in Smithburg.

'We lost a son today, he was more than a son, he was my little buddy. RIP CJ, we will miss you much.'

A friend said in a tribute to Mark Alan Frey that he was excitedly anticipating the birth of his first grandchild later this month.

Comments / 16

wendy isaac
2d ago

Boy oh boy this is really getting serious oh well keep up the good work guys we brown people are sitting back watching the show

Reply(4)
5
Related
US News and World Report

Police: Infant Dies After Fall From Car, Being Run Over

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A baby girl has died after she fell out of the backseat of a car in northern Virginia and was accidentally run over, police said Monday. Prince William County Police say they responded to an accident Sunday afternoon in Woodbridge. According to police, a 35-year-old...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Smithsburg, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hedgesville, WV
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Smithsburg, MD
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Hedgesville man arrested for murder of 3 coworkers

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police announced the arrest of a Hedgesville resident for the murder of 3 coworkers. Joe Louis Esquivel faces 25 charges including 3 counts of murder in the first degree, 2 counts of attempted murder and more. The 23 year old Esquivel...
HEDGESVILLE, WV
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Louis
Daily Voice

York County Kidnapper Arrested Police Say

Five days after the Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off— after the girl was found safe— the woman who abducted her has been captured, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted Brutal Attack Of Elderly Beltsville Man Busted In Hotel: PD

Suspects caught on video brutally beating an 80-year-old man in Beltsville have been arrested, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville were found in a Howard County hotel room Friday, June 10 after allegedly attacking the elderly victim on the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road, around 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 2, Prince George's Police say.
BELTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Concrete Plant#Murder#Violent Crime#Columbia Machine#Nbc Washington#Maryland State Police#Hispanic
wtae.com

Man killed in Westmoreland County crash

A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend. State police said the crash happened late Saturday night on Serbondy Road in South Huntingdon Township. According to police, Brandon Detman was traveling westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle went off...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Garrett County

One person died in the three-car crash. Accident, Md. (NS) – One person died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday in Garrett County. Maryland State Police say at around 12:20 p.m., Troopers responded to a crash on Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland. Investigators say 93-year-old Harry...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Harford County

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who was reported missing over the weekend. An alert was issued by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office regarding Braxton Michael Copenhaver, 13, who was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 in the area of Albantowne Way in Edgewood.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Baltimore Cove

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a Baltimore cove, authorities say. The body was recovered from the cove near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, around 7:19 p.m., Sunday, June 12, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baby Beaten To Death In Baltimore: Police

A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12. Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said. Medics responded to the location...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Adams County woman dies from injuries after 2021 home invasion

(WHTM) – An Adams County woman has died months after sustaining injuries during a home invasion and assault. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Barbara Laughman passed away on June 8 at a healthcare facility from injuries sustained during a December 2021 home invasion where her husband fatally shot the suspect.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

406K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy