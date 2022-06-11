ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Missing roofs, interiors collapsed and trees inside, city-owned $500,000 vacant homes?

By Rielle Creighton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — President of the New Park Heights Community Development Corporation Will Hanna took FOX45 News on a stroll down the 2600 block of Loyola Southway. A neighborhood that looks something like a graveyard for houses. There are 44 vacant properties in the neighborhood. "You know how...

