Second body in 3 days found in Alum Creek Lake

By Mark Feuerborn
 3 days ago

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews recovered a body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Officers from the Natural Resources department went around 7 p.m. to the lake after getting reports of an abandoned watercraft near the Hollenback Boat Ramp. Multiple emergency crews then came to the scene to help search for the missing man.

After spending about an hour-and-a-half searching, the group pulled the man’s body from the lake around 8:30 p.m.

The Department of Natural Resources had not released the man’s name as of 10 p.m. Friday. This is the second person found dead in Alum Creek Lake within a week. Officers went Tuesday to find a man who had last been seen on a paddleboat, and later recovered his body from the water.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alum Creek Lake#Second Person#Petsmart#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
