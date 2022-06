(WXYZ) — AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS IN EFFECT TODAY AND TONIGHT. Today: Dangerously hot and humid with a high of 97°. The humidity may make it feel like it's as hot as 105°. Stay hydrated, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and take breaks in A/C when possible if you work outside. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO