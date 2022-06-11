ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

North East Gibson Days

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGibson Days is one of the longest running craft/artisan festivals in North East, PA and one of the...

Revival Services Hosted Outdoors in Gibson Park

One church service was a little different Sunday. Instead of listening to sermons inside a church building, one group decided to spread their testimony outdoors with a revival service at Gibson Park in North East. The group organized by Ken Traister thought it was best to spread the gospel on...
Erie baker hopes to connect people and food

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was rhubarb behind the garage. Jessica Schultz was an afternoon kindergartner then, and she’d spend time with grandma in the mornings and on some weekends. Grandma sent her to pick the rhubarb. Together, they made rhubarb pies. There was science then (science is behind everything tangible), but grandma either didn’t know about […]
North East Food Tour

During our guided walking food tour you'll learn the history and culture of historic North East, PA while enjoying delicious food from locally-owned restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops. Whether you're a local or you're just visiting the Lake Erie region, this is the perfect weekend activity for anyone who enjoys eating good food and learning a little bit along the way. (Pre-purchased tickets required – visit www.eriefoodtours.com for more information).
Meadville Food Truck Festival to Return Saturday

Meadville Food Truck Festival is returning to the parking lot at Vernon Place Saturday, June 18, after a two-year postponement, organizers have announced. Sixteen food trucks from the region will serve up their specialties including homemade donuts, shaved ice, barbecue, sandwiches and wood-fired pizza. It's not all food; the event...
Tubing on the Clarion River (Tues., 6/14/22)

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
J.M. Lesinski

Ribfest Returns with a Roar

Smokin' 45 performs Friday night at Ribfest 2022 in Celoron, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. After a two-year hiatus, beloved annual barbecue festival Ribfest has made a triumphant return to Celoron, New York for 2022. Featuring a number of award-winning barbecue stands from across the nation and an amazing local car show on Saturday, Ribfest was a veritable feast for the senses, all along the scenic lakeside of nearby Chautauqua Lake.
chautauquatoday.com

Tops Markets to Celebrate Grand Reopening of Dunkirk Store

Tops Friendly Markets will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a grand reopening of its store on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. The ceremony, scheduled for Monday at 11:00 AM, will celebrate a renovation of the store, which has a new look and renewed focus on fresh departments. The store has been refreshed from top to bottom for a new and contemporary experience, which includes new exterior paint with decorative awnings, landscaping, energy efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, solar powered efficiencies, new flooring, expanded state-of-the-art self-check outs, renovated restrooms, and new interior decor. Store Manager Scott Obert says he and his team are working hard every day to make life easier for their shoppers by focusing on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options. He invites the community to visit during the grand reopening celebration and even have the chance to win some great prizes.
YourErie

Presque Isle Downs and Casino brings back RV Show

It was the first weekend back for the RV Show at Presque Isle Downs and Casino since taking a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the second day of the RV Show. More than 40 different campers were at the casino parking lot. Participants were able to walk through these RV’s […]
Scuba diver dies while exploring deep Lake Erie shipwreck

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man is dead after scuba diving in some of the deepest waters of Lake Erie. The man was identified by the Erie County Coroner as 31-year-old Tyler Cullinan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Cullinan was part of a group that left Barcelona, New York on Saturday, and was diving about 15 miles off […]
Special Olympian Brings Home Gold

It was an exciting Sunday as a Special Olympian winner returned home. Cody Sedziak returned from the Olympic National Games in Orlando, Florida bringing home the gold in golf. He competed in many golf skills competitions in the games. His family was there to greet him when he got off...
Finding Happiness by Finding Missing Persons

Merry Williams, of Jamestown, New York, has many reasons to feel good. She is expecting her second child any time now. She also is the founder of a network of volunteers that has been very successful in helping families find loved ones who become missing. Merry is the founder of...
Community Gem Features Lawrence Park Restaurant and Deli

Breakfast with a smile is not part of a tradition at Dabrowski's in Lawrence Park. Longtime employee Rick Dabrowski enjoys the give and take with his customers. He tells them, "the attitude is free of charge." His parents started the business and his sister Joyce runs the daily operation. His...
Kekich Sprints At Mercer

MERCER, Pa. — Adam Kekich drove from outside the front row to win Saturday night‘s 410 winged sprint car feature at Michael‘s Mercer Raceway. Kekich held off Danny Kuriger to win the 25-lap event, while Cody Bova, A.J. Flick and Bob Flelmlee rounded out the top five.
Drivers travel across state lines for cheaper gas

Prices at the pump continue to remain at record highs across the nation. In fact, driving across state lines to Ohio may not get you cheaper gas. Historically gas prices are cheaper in neighboring states such as New York and Ohio, in part to the gas tax being higher in Pennsylvania. Now, gas stations in […]
Bingo fundraiser to benefit Crawford County Fair

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Officials with the Crawford County Fair Board announced a fundraiser bingo event to support the Crawford County Fair Association. The Crawford County Fair’s Breakfast Bingo is slated to be held on Saturday, June 18. Early bird bingo will begin at 8:30 a.m., and regular games will begin at 9 a.m. in Home Show […]
Local business leaving downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business says it is leaving downtown Youngstown. OH Donut Company made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page. The store opened in June 2021, but owners say the area has not recovered from the losses it suffered in 2020. OH Donut will remain open along Route 224 in Boardman, […]
Detour: Two local roads to close starting Monday

Oliver Road closure A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work beginning Monday, June 13. PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot and Flower roads in preparation for the construction of a roundabout. A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. The closure will […]
Clymer Resident Wins NY Farm Bureau Agricultural Youth Scholarship

A Clymer resident is one of 11 high school seniors in New York State who were named winners of a 2022 New York Farm Bureau (NYFB) Agricultural Youth Scholarship. Miranda Nickerson was the winner from NYFB District 1; she received a cash award and a gift from the NYFB Promotion & Education Program. Nickerson attends high school in the Corry Area School District in Pennsylvania and plans to attend Cornell University to major in Animal Science, with the goal of being a veterinarian. The winners must have a family Farm Bureau membership or a student Farm Bureau membership in order to qualify. A panel of judges selected the winners based on their essay submissions, as well as their applications, which included their community and agricultural engagement.
CLYMER, NY

