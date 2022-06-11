ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Asbury Woods: 5 Mile Trail Run

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 5th annual Into the Woods 5 Miler will kick your Asbury as you test your...

Special Olympian Brings Home Gold

It was an exciting Sunday as a Special Olympian winner returned home. Cody Sedziak returned from the Olympic National Games in Orlando, Florida bringing home the gold in golf. He competed in many golf skills competitions in the games. His family was there to greet him when he got off...
ORLANDO, FL
Erie baker hopes to connect people and food

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was rhubarb behind the garage. Jessica Schultz was an afternoon kindergartner then, and she’d spend time with grandma in the mornings and on some weekends. Grandma sent her to pick the rhubarb. Together, they made rhubarb pies. There was science then (science is behind everything tangible), but grandma either didn’t know about […]
ERIE, PA
Bantam Jeep Festival Underway

If you like jeeps, Western Pennsylvania is the place to be this weekend. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is underway. It's a tribute event for the history behind Jeep, the people who created it, and its birthplace, which apparently is Butler, Pennsylvania. The family friendly event gives jeep enthusiasts on...
BUTLER, PA
Tubing on the Clarion River (Tues., 6/14/22)

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
COOKSBURG, PA
Meadville Food Truck Festival to Return Saturday

Meadville Food Truck Festival is returning to the parking lot at Vernon Place Saturday, June 18, after a two-year postponement, organizers have announced. Sixteen food trucks from the region will serve up their specialties including homemade donuts, shaved ice, barbecue, sandwiches and wood-fired pizza. It's not all food; the event...
MEADVILLE, PA
Kekich Sprints At Mercer

MERCER, Pa. — Adam Kekich drove from outside the front row to win Saturday night‘s 410 winged sprint car feature at Michael‘s Mercer Raceway. Kekich held off Danny Kuriger to win the 25-lap event, while Cody Bova, A.J. Flick and Bob Flelmlee rounded out the top five.
MERCER, PA
North East Food Tour

During our guided walking food tour you'll learn the history and culture of historic North East, PA while enjoying delicious food from locally-owned restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops. Whether you're a local or you're just visiting the Lake Erie region, this is the perfect weekend activity for anyone who enjoys eating good food and learning a little bit along the way. (Pre-purchased tickets required – visit www.eriefoodtours.com for more information).
NORTH EAST, PA
Scuba diver dies while exploring deep Lake Erie shipwreck

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man is dead after scuba diving in some of the deepest waters of Lake Erie. The man was identified by the Erie County Coroner as 31-year-old Tyler Cullinan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Cullinan was part of a group that left Barcelona, New York on Saturday, and was diving about 15 miles off […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
New Dunkin’ Opens On Route 8

The new Dunkin’ in Butler Township is now open. Members of the community joined Dunkin’ employees and the Heartland Restaurant Group, which owns the new restaurant, for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Dunkin’ is serving any-size hot or ice coffee for $0.99 all day. The post New Dunkin’...
BUTLER, PA
North East community celebrates return of Gibson Days

One community favorite held in North East known as Gibson Days, made it’s return this weekend after a two year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers told us that they are off to a great start for their first weekend back as they are seeing more vendors and more people returning to buy local. […]
NORTH EAST, PA
Oliver Road closed for roundabout construction; detour in place

Oliver Road closed for roundabout construction; detour in place. Oliver Road closed for roundabout construction; detour …. Gas prices cause public transit surge | Morning in …. Families spending $411 a month on groceries | Morning …. 3 inducted into Astronaut Hall of Fame | NewsNation …. Pa. hunting licenses...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
15 Best Things to Do in Mayville, NY

At the northernmost tip of Chautauqua Lake, you'll find the Mayville, the county seat of Chautauqua County, New York. According to William Peacock, the village took its name from the newborn daughter of Paul Busti, a General Agent of the Holland Land Company. However, the local records do not mention...
MAYVILLE, NY
EMTA Service Changes Start Saturday for Several Bus Routes

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) bus riders will see service changes on some routes starting Saturday, June 11, according to an announcement this week. Route 33 Presque Isle Express - Friday & Saturday Service only, now leaving from downtown. Route 22 Tacoma - Time change. Routes 26 & 4 will...
Cruise Town Erie holds car show along State St.

Classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, hundreds of them were lined up State St. on June 10 for the 2022 Cruise Town Erie Car Show. This is the 12th year in a row that Contemporary Motorcar has been the sponsor. The city closed down State St. from 4th to 12th St. so families can safely […]
Drivers travel across state lines for cheaper gas

Prices at the pump continue to remain at record highs across the nation. In fact, driving across state lines to Ohio may not get you cheaper gas. Historically gas prices are cheaper in neighboring states such as New York and Ohio, in part to the gas tax being higher in Pennsylvania. Now, gas stations in […]
ERIE, PA
Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA

