SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Famous for its glass-bottom boats, and strangely enough monkeys, people from all over the country flock to Silver Springs State Park each year. “We made a reservation for the glass bottom boat and then we’ll probably walk around and see what else they have to offer,” Judy Matthews from The Villages said as she walked into the park with her family from Ohio.

