Bob McDermott, 85, of Greenfield

Junior Dakota Lake has some eye-popping pitching numbers for the unbeaten Saydel Eagles and she added to them with a 5-0 victory in Jefferson over Greene County on Friday night in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball. The Eagles improved to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in the league with Lake fanning 13 Rams on Friday and 29 in the two times the teams have met this season. The Rams did not have a ball travel as fall as the outfield grass and Lake did not walk anyone or hit any Ram with a pitch.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO