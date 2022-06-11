Bob McDermott, 85, of Greenfield

Memorial services for Stephen “Steve” Sutton, age 78 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, April 24, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held by his family on June 18, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Hotel Pattee in Perry, Iowa. Burial will be in Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Memorials will be given to the Wounded Warrior Project or Raccoon River Pet Rescue and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care at Steve’s request. Online condolences may left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
