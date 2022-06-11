ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IA

Bob McDermott, 85, of Greenfield

By Jake Williams
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob McDermott, 85, of Greenfield passed away on Friday, June...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Michael Darling, 75, of Greenfield

Michael Darling, 75, of Greenfield passed away on Thursday, June 9, in Greenfield. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Kenneth E. Brokaw, 91, of Winterset

Graveside services for Kenneth E. Brokaw, 91, of Winterset, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, June 17th at the Winterset Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Winterset VFW. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
WINTERSET, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Multiple Adair Fire And Rescue Fundraisers This Weekend

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the city of Adair, their local fire and rescue departments are holding multiple fundraisers. The Adair Fire and Rescue Departments will have a barbeque dinner on Friday at 5pm that will serve steak sandwiches, hamburgers, brats and hotdogs with a free will donation at the fire hall.
ADAIR, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Greenfield, IA
Obituaries
City
Fontanelle, IA
City
Greenfield, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stephen “Steve” Sutton,78, of Perry

Memorial services for Stephen “Steve” Sutton, age 78 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, April 24, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held by his family on June 18, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Hotel Pattee in Perry, Iowa. Burial will be in Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Memorials will be given to the Wounded Warrior Project or Raccoon River Pet Rescue and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care at Steve’s request. Online condolences may left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rain and Thunderstorms Couldn’t Damper to Spirit of This Year Bell Tower Festival

The 2022 Bell Tower Festival had its moments battling inclement weather, but organizers made timely changes and the event proved to be another success. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events Team Chair Philip Heisterkamp says about 175 tickets were sold for the new fundraising meal on Thursday evening. The rainfall forced the event inside at the Greene County Community Center, but the meal was still delivered and musical entertainment with 2B Unplugged performed.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

The Casey Community Coming Together To Improve City Park

City of Casey community members are coming together to push for improvements to their park. Casey Grant Committee Member Kacey Peterson says the Casey Service Club did a survey in 2017 asking residents what community improvements they wanted. She says one of the most popular responses was improving Casey City Park. Peterson describes the feedback they got from the survey.
CASEY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center Fire Department Fundraiser Around The Corner

A Guthrie County fire department is having their annual summer fundraiser coming up soon. The Guthrie Center Fire Department will have a summer grill out fundraiser serving burgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies and a refreshment for a free will donation to help them raise money for equipment and other needs for the fire department.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Person
Bob Mcdermott
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Overnight Fire in Minburn Destroys Home

A home was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning in Minburn. Minburn Fire Chief Dan Case tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded at 1am to the residential fire in the 500 block of Baker Street. Case says while the incident remains under investigation, no one was hurt and the structure is considered to be a total loss.
MINBURN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Remove Items from Jefferson Cemeteries Next Week

The Jefferson Public Works Department is reminding everyone to make sure they retrieve any personal items from cemeteries. The week of June 13th-17th, any items that are not in a permanent vase must be removed at the city cemetery or the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Those items that are not removed will be discarded by city crews.
JEFFERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Hastings man booked on theft charge

(Glenwood) -- A Hastings man faces a theft charge following his Sunday arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old John Robert Washburn of Hastings was arrested shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 400th Street and Omaha Avenue. Authorities say Washburn was arrested for 2nd degree theft.
HASTINGS, IA
#The Lamb Funeral Home
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Western Skies Weekend Continues Today

A reminder for residents of Guthrie and Adair counties that an all day shopping event is coming to your community today. Western Skies Weekend will showcase all different types of small businesses around the local area that include gift shops, restaurants, entertainment and much more. Organizer Katie Adams explains what this event is designed to do.
ADAIR, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry outage hits Perry Monday morning

The Perry Police Department confirms that an electrical power outage is affecting residents across the town. Power was lost about 6:35 a.m. ThePerryNews.com will update this story as information becomes available.
PERRY, IA
iheart.com

Omaha Mayor Says Crossroads Development Does Not Sit Quietly

It may not seem like it from a vehicle flying by on Dodge or Cass Streets, but Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says work continues on the Crossroads redevelopment. "The most important thing is that they are not behind on their installation schedule to get the vast majority of the sewer and internal streets completed by the end of the year," the Mayor said in an interview with Gary Sadlemyer on Newsradio 1110 KFAB.
OMAHA, NE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dakota Lake and Saydel dominate SB Rams

Junior Dakota Lake has some eye-popping pitching numbers for the unbeaten Saydel Eagles and she added to them with a 5-0 victory in Jefferson over Greene County on Friday night in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball. The Eagles improved to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in the league with Lake fanning 13 Rams on Friday and 29 in the two times the teams have met this season. The Rams did not have a ball travel as fall as the outfield grass and Lake did not walk anyone or hit any Ram with a pitch.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Dallas County Crash Claims One Life

(Van Meter) One person died, and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Van Meter. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at 28926 360th Street. Jared Eklund, 39, of Ankeny, died, and 16-year-old Judah Noble, of Waukee, suffered injuries. According to the...
VAN METER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lenox Woman Charged with Burglary and Assault

(Creston) A Lenox woman faces assault and burglary charges concerning an incident in Creston. Police arrested 45-year-old Shannon Lynne Cox at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday at 706 N. Cherry Street. Officers charged Cox with Assault causing serious injury and attempted burglary 1st degree. Officers transported Cox to the Union County Jail and later released her on a $26,000 cash or surety bond.
LENOX, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Open House this Week at Wilson Avenue Suites in Jefferson

A housing renovation project that started in 2020 in Jefferson is having an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony later this week. Adam Schweers is with Western Iowa Living and Court Street LLC, the entity that purchased the former White House Apartments at 215 South Wilson Avenue. Schweers says the Wilson Avenue Suites project was a complete gut job and everything is completely new, from the walls, staircases, and cabinets to flooring and wiring. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio there is one three bedroom unit for $1,200 monthly rental rate, eight two bedroom apartments are $950 and three one bedroom units are $750 per month. Schweers talks about how they determined the rental rates.
JEFFERSON, IA
theperrynews.com

Cattle herd runs at large north of Perry Saturday evening

A herd of cattle was seen running at large in Boone County Saturday evening, kicking up its heels and living its best life while its minder tried to corral it. The herd, numbering upwards of 100, was first seen traveling eastbound just east of C Avenue on 335th Street, a b-level granular-surface roadway west of Iowa Highway 144 north of Perry.
PERRY, IA

