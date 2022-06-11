Consumer Warrior Clark Howard recommends the best sunscreen for you and your wallet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Summer’s here and more people are going outside and needing sunscreen. However, there are many choices when you walk down the sunscreen aisle. Which one is the right one to get?

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says he follows what Consumer Reports says. For those who prefer a spray sunscreen, “Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50″ is the top-rated and number one in best buy. If you prefer a lotion sunscreen, Clark says the best buy is “Equate Ultra Lotion SPF 50″ from Walmart.

Clark adds, “It doesn’t mean that other sunscreens aren’t any good, it’s just that these two are such a great thing for your wallet.”

You can find more tips on Clark’s website.

