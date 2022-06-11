ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU hosts 7-on-7 camp for local high school teams

By Corey Rholdon
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - LSU hosted a number of top in-state recruits in both...

www.wbrz.com

wbrz.com

LSU tennis names Taylor Fogleman as new women's team head coach

Taylor Fogleman, who helped lead the University of Texas to national championships each of the past two seasons, has been named the head coach of the LSU Women’s Tennis program, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Monday. Fogleman, the 2021 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year and a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AthlonSports.com

LSU Football: 2022 Tigers Season Preview and Prediction

The question asked from Los Angeles to Long Island about Brian Kelly was this: Why would he leave one of college football's historic programs at Notre Dame to start over at LSU?. Kelly's simple answer: Why wouldn't I be here?. "I wanted to coach the very best players in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: On Tennessee's run at LSU's homer record, and D-D Breaux's pedestal

Notes on a golf scorecard while wondering what I’d shoot at The Country Club, site of this year’s U.S. Open, before deciding to focus on happier thoughts …. • The College World Series field is now set — a field without the Tennessee Volunteers. No. 1 most of the season, the Vols went 57-9 but came up short, losing their three-game super regional to Notre Dame.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fanrecap.com

Notable Prospects on Campus for LSU This Week, Who to Watch Out For

Brian Kelly and the Tigers hosted a number of top prospects over the course of this week, headlined by elite gunslinger Jaden Rashada. Though Rashada wasn’t the only noteworthy prospect LSU had on campus. The Tigers held both official and unofficial visits this week, looking to make an impression...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

49th Annual Bayou Classic will take place on October 1st

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 49th Annual Bayou Classic between Grambling State University and Southern University will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The matchup will be televised at 1 PM central on NBC.
GRAMBLING, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU adds a starting pitcher who won Big East awards two years in a row

It's no secret that LSU struggled with its starting rotation this season, but it's already trying to change that by adding a graduate transfer with experience. Dylan Tebrake, a right-hander from Creighton University, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. He will bring substantial starting experience to the mound in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

EAHS track closed Monday through mid-July

The East Ascension High School track and practice football field (located on S. Irma Blvd. in Gonzales) will be closed from Monday, June 13, 2022, through mid-July, for resurfacing. No one will be allowed on the property.
WAFB.com

Driving the Future winners: Helen Ambeau and Edward Hay

The U-High Cubs lost 20 seniors and return just three starters from last year’s squad that defeated E.D. White in the Division II state championship. Deputies tase, arrest naked man accused of attacking cashier. Updated: 4 hours ago. West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies tased and arrested a fully...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'We've got to Shed-ify this place': New Baton Rouge barbecue joint opens Monday

The Shed BBQ, an Ocean Springs, Miss. legend, launches their Baton Rouge location at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13. The massive barbecue and entertainment complex, in the site formerly known as The Oasis and located at 7477 Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, includes an indoor restaurant, a small game arcade, pool table, 5,000-square-foot Back Patio and outdoor volleyball courts and seating, called the Volley Bar.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BREC to host drag show and brunch event later in June

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BREC is celebrating Pride month by holding a brunch and drag show event later this month. Baddies Who Brunch is scheduled for June 25 at the Independence Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All ages are welcome, but BREC recommends that ages 16 and older attend. A VIP ticket is $25 and includes inside seating and brunch. Tickets for the show are $10 and endless mimosas are $15.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Community Policy