LSU hosts 7-on-7 camp for local high school teams

Notes on a golf scorecard while wondering what I’d shoot at The Country Club, site of this year’s U.S. Open, before deciding to focus on happier thoughts …. • The College World Series field is now set — a field without the Tennessee Volunteers. No. 1 most of the season, the Vols went 57-9 but came up short, losing their three-game super regional to Notre Dame.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO