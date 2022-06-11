LSU hosts 7-on-7 camp for local high school teams

Taylor Fogleman, who helped lead the University of Texas to national championships each of the past two seasons, has been named the head coach of the LSU Women’s Tennis program, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Monday. Fogleman, the 2021 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year and a...
The question asked from Los Angeles to Long Island about Brian Kelly was this: Why would he leave one of college football's historic programs at Notre Dame to start over at LSU?. Kelly's simple answer: Why wouldn't I be here?. "I wanted to coach the very best players in the...
Notes on a golf scorecard while wondering what I’d shoot at The Country Club, site of this year’s U.S. Open, before deciding to focus on happier thoughts …. • The College World Series field is now set — a field without the Tennessee Volunteers. No. 1 most of the season, the Vols went 57-9 but came up short, losing their three-game super regional to Notre Dame.
AVONDALE - Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot won the 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship for golf. Berthelot won his first championship 11 years ago to the day. He won the 92nd when he was just 22 years old. Berthelot finish at nine-under par and won by one shot over Charlie Flynn.
Meghan Trehern has her dream job. But there is one big challenge: following in the footsteps of a legend. Trehern was introduced Monday afternoon as the new Baker High softball coach. She follows her high school coach, Hall of Famer Tony Scarbrough, in the position. “I don’t think you can...
Brian Kelly and the Tigers hosted a number of top prospects over the course of this week, headlined by elite gunslinger Jaden Rashada. Though Rashada wasn’t the only noteworthy prospect LSU had on campus. The Tigers held both official and unofficial visits this week, looking to make an impression...
LSU is getting a good arm for the 2023 season via the transfer portal. On Saturday, right-hander Dylan Tebrake out of Creighton announced that he is committing to the Tigers via the transfer portal. Tebrake spent 4 seasons with the Blue Jays and was an ace the past two years.
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 49th Annual Bayou Classic between Grambling State University and Southern University will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The matchup will be televised at 1 PM central on NBC.
The East Ascension High School track and practice football field (located on S. Irma Blvd. in Gonzales) will be closed from Monday, June 13, 2022, through mid-July, for resurfacing. No one will be allowed on the property.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rhonda Wilson has suffered the loss of not one, but two children. Rhonda says she lost her daughter at 28. Kenya Gillingham was hit by a drunk driver. “Which was in 2007, but I did have Percy,” she said. Rhonda’s son, Percy “Deone”...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The ASH Trojans’ offense is about to get a little more dynamic with Jaylin Johnson joining the receiver room. Last year he played cornerback and his job was to lockdown star receivers. Now he is looking to do the opposite and beat the press coverage. Johnson...
The U-High Cubs lost 20 seniors and return just three starters from last year’s squad that defeated E.D. White in the Division II state championship. Deputies tase, arrest naked man accused of attacking cashier. Updated: 4 hours ago. West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies tased and arrested a fully...
When Whitney Hoffman Sayal ended an 8-year tenure at the Downtown Development District in 2020, she didn’t expect to return less than two years later as the organization’s executive director. “I love downtown, I’ve always loved downtown. I don’t think my heart truly left it, but I left...
To catch up with its local competitors, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system needs to increase its salaries across the board by 8% — in the process, boosting payroll costs by an extra $27 million a year. That’s the conclusion of SSA Consultants, a Baton Rouge consulting firm...
The Shed BBQ, an Ocean Springs, Miss. legend, launches their Baton Rouge location at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13. The massive barbecue and entertainment complex, in the site formerly known as The Oasis and located at 7477 Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, includes an indoor restaurant, a small game arcade, pool table, 5,000-square-foot Back Patio and outdoor volleyball courts and seating, called the Volley Bar.
A former Episcopal church in Donaldsonville, built in 1873 on land donated by a slave owner and Louisiana governor, is now home to a new, permanent exhibit that pays tribute to enslaved people who worked Louisiana's sugarcane fields. It will open on the weekend of Juneteenth, the celebration of the...
In any given month, any given season and any given year, there is enough crime to keep our law enforcement officials busy. It’s horrible when people plan and plot to do bad things, including violent crimes. We really don’t need dangerous activities that put lives at risk. But...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BREC is celebrating Pride month by holding a brunch and drag show event later this month. Baddies Who Brunch is scheduled for June 25 at the Independence Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All ages are welcome, but BREC recommends that ages 16 and older attend. A VIP ticket is $25 and includes inside seating and brunch. Tickets for the show are $10 and endless mimosas are $15.
