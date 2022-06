EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine over the last three days. On June 6, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted a vehicle with two occupants attempting to smuggle fentanyl. Upon a primary inspection of the vehicle driven by a 28-year-old male U.S. citizen, CBP officers discovered a bag filled with blue pills inside of a laundry basket. Once both travelers were secured, a CBP canine alerted to the odor of narcotics emitting from the passenger, a 34-year-old…

