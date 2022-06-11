2nd annual BBQ throwdown fills Electra Fairgrounds

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for somewhere fun to go this weekend how about Electra’s 2nd Annual Pumpjack Capitol Barbecue Throwdown!

The two-day event kicked off Friday evening, June 10, out at the Electra Fairgrounds.

There will be barbecue cook-offs with categories like best brisket, best chicken and even best salsa! There’s also a silent auction, games and so much more!

The best part about the event is that all of the money raised goes directly back into the Electra Fire Department to help them continue to be able to protect the community.

“We’re doing this fundraiser because we’ve had so many grass fires, we’ve lost so much equipment so much stuff has been damaged so we’re just hoping people show up and help us out. And just seeing everybody getting us all here, helping around and seeing the community come together and just having fun together,” Damien Figueroa said.

If you missed day one of the fun, things kick off bright and early Saturday morning, June 11, at 8 a.m. and will go on well into the night.

If you’re interested in entering any of the barbecue cook-offs organizers say all you have to do is show up.

