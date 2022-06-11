ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
45th Optimist: All-star north squads split exhibition doubleheader

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
The 45th annual Optimist High School Softball All Star games were held Wednesday at Capital Christian High School.

The Small Team North, coached by Sutter Union High’s Stefanie Danna and assisted by Tim Danna and Taylor Ernst from Sutter, beat the Small Team South, 7-4.

Riley Wickum, Sutter’s star in the circle the past two seasons, including in the 2022 Northern California Division III championship, was named Outstanding Player of the North Team.

Other mid-valley selections on the North included Marysville’s Andi Duff (pitcher), left fielder Josie Landis, first baseman Maya Larsen and third baseman Sophia Tyler. Kaylee Duncan, Faith Epperson, Avery Jolley, Ella Jolley and Wickum represented Sutter, while Colusa (Abigail Wolf), East Nicolaus (Remmington Hewitt) and Lindhurst (Erika Younger) each had one all-star.

In the large school game, the South beat the North, 20-4. On the north squad, the area was represented by second baseman/pitcher Korrie Almond and catcher Diana Hull from River Valley and Yuba City first baseman and pitcher Allyssa Williams.

The Optimist All Star games provide the top senior athletes of Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento region an opportunity to showcase their skills and prowess, according to optimist organizers.

Their selection is to honor the player and their schools and reflect the culmination of their hard work, diligence and excellence in softball, the release stated.

The proceeds from this event will solely be used for youth programs and projects in the Sacramento and Greater Sacramento Areas.

