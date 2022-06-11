ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wanted suspect arrested after stand-off at northwest Charlotte home

By Joey Gill
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man wanted on arrest warrants was taken into custody without incident following a stand-off at a home on McCord Street in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.

Lonnie Raye III (Source: CMPD)

According to CMPD, officers attempted to serve multiple arrest warrants to 29-year-old Lonnie Raye III. When they arrived, Raye refused to come out. An adult female and two small children came out of the home, but Raye continuously refused orders to exit.

Police said that if he didn’t come out, they would have to come in and get him. SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene and with the assistance of family were about to continue talking with Raye until he surrendered peacefully into police custody.

No one was injured in the incident. Raye is charged with larceny of firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, larceny after breaking and entering, and felony probation violation.

