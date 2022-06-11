ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Kentwood ROTC instructor suspected of inappropriate relationship with student

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXIwc_0g7Pft5E00

A Kentwood ROTC instructor, suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, makes his first court appearance.

That instructor was arrested yesterday, after being placed on leave by the Kent School District.

According to court documents, friends of his alleged victim notified school officials that the two were having a sexual relationship.

The suspect’s lawyer says he planned to resign and move to Arizona. In fact, his lawyer told the court this was to be his last day at Kentwood High school.

Indeed, it was to be his daughter’s last day here, too.

She graduates Saturday, a graduation he likely won’t be able to attend.

Forty-five-year-old Joseph Byrd walked into a King County district courtroom wearing a uniform unlike any he ever has. This was Byrd at Kentwood High School, a Marine Corps veteran turned instructor in the school’s Junior ROTC program.

But Judge Gregg Hirakawa recited the charges he faces, allegations showing a very different side.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

  • Atmospheric river hitting western Washington in June is ‘unusual’
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

“One count of rape three, one count gross misdemeanor communication for immoral purposes and one count of sexual misconduct,” he said.

According to court documents, Byrd was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student at Kentwood High.

“The allegations show that the defendant knew his conduct was unlawful,” said Alec Anderson, King County deputy prosecutor. “However, he continued this conduct, and he did tell a minor to delete all of his text messages or he would lose his job and go to jail.”

Byrd’s lawyer argued the text messages are unreliable. He described Byrd as an Iraq war veteran, former King County sheriff’s deputy, father and husband with an unblemished record.

Then, he pleaded with Judge Hirakawa to allow Byrd to attend his daughter’s high school graduation Saturday.

“Well, he can attend as long as he posts $150,000 in bail, because I have a lot of public safety concerns,” the judge said. Any screen shots that have been alleged apparently were shown to friends, and they are the ones who reported this in the affidavit to the administration, who then called 911.”

The judge ordered Byrd to stay away from minors, so he likely can’t attend his daughter’s graduation anyway.

The King County prosecutor has until Monday to decide whether to file formal charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
KING 5

Puyallup father, two sons face multiple misdemeanor charges over Jan. 6 riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A father and his two sons from Puyallup face six misdemeanor charges for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kevin Cronin Sr., Kevin Cronin II and Dylan Cronin were charged in U.S. District Court in Tacoma Monday for their alleged involvement in the insurrection that left more than 100 police officers injured. At least nine people who were there died during or after the rioting.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

3 family members from Puyallup arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot

TACOMA, Wash. - A Puyallup father and his two sons were arrested on Monday and charged for their alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to charging documents, 51-year-old Kevin Cronin and his sons 25-year-old Dylan Cronin and 29-year-old Kevin Cronin II, flew from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to the Washington National Airport on Jan. 5 to participate in former President Donald Trump's ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Washington, D.C.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Center Square

Washington ordered to pay alleged violent criminal $250 a day

(The Center Square) – A man charged in two separate attacks in a Seattle light rail station will receive $250 every day he does not receive mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was arrested on March 3 and then charged with second degree assault for allegedly throwing a woman down multiple flights of stairs in a light rail station in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle. Jay was also charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another woman 10 times at a bus stop the same day.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Washington taxpayers could end up paying up to $17,000 to Seattle career criminal accused of brutal attack if he does not receive mental health treatment in the next two months

A Seattle career criminal who allegedly pushed a 62-year-old nurse down the stairs at a light rail station in an unprovoked attack could receive up to $17,000 from taxpayers if he doesn’t get mental health treatment in the next two months. Alexander Jay, 40, was arrested in March after...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
Kentwood, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Kentwood, LA
State
Arizona State
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
City
Washington, LA
City
Kent, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Part of Lynnwood duplex vandalized by alleged teens

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood duplex owner said his property was vandalized by several teens, who spray-painted profanity all over his garage door and parts of the home on Friday. August Zitzka told KIRO 7 that the teens allegedly targeted the tenant’s daughter over a certain incident. The tenant’s...
LYNNWOOD, WA
internewscast.com

Washington State Supreme Court Decides Race Is a Factor in Policing

A state supreme court recently ruled that race plays a factor in police encounters. The Washington (State) Supreme Court ruled on a case involving someone of Asian/Pacific Islander descent who gave a false name and fled from police. The court ultimately decided that race matters in the outcome of policing and agreed with the man’s lawyer that non-white individuals have reason to fear police.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kentwood High School staff member arrested

KENT, Wash. — A staff member of the Kent School District was arrested Thursday morning. Kentwood High School sent a letter to parents and students informing them of allegations of “inappropriate behavior by a KW staff member.” The school said the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and that law enforcement was notified.
KENT, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Byrd
KOMO News

Large police presence at Mariner High School after parking lot shooting

EVERETT, Wash. - A search is underway for a gunman in Snohomish County, after a shooting at a high school parking lot. The shooting happened at Mariner High School Monday afternoon, as students participated in after-school activities. KOMO News has also learned that children were in the process of being...
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County, Seattle to give child care worker payments

Citing low wages and COVID risk, King County and the City of Seattle will grant $7 million in one-time payments to child care workers. The Seattle Times reports that Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine on Monday announced a batch of jointly funded one-time payments for child care workers. The money comes from a $5 million allocation from the county’s Best Start for Kids levy and $2.4 million from the city’s JumpStart tax to aid child care workers.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotc#Violent Crime#The Kent School District#Kentwood High School#Marine Corps
107.3 KFFM

Memorial Gathering Turns Violent in Yakima

Yakima Police are searching for suspects in a gang related drive-by shooting Saturday that left three people with injuries. The three are now being described as family members of a Yakima woman who was killed in a one vehicle crash on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the area of Tieton Drive and Pleasent Avenue at about 7:50 pm Saturday for a call of shots fired in the area.
YAKIMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Caught on camera: thieves steal 75 pride flags in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after at least two thieves tore down and stole more than 70 rainbow-colored pride flags in downtown Burien. Surveillance video caught it all on camera. In the video, a masked man in sunglasses makes his way down 152nd Street in the heart of Burien with a trash bag slung over his shoulder. He makes frequent stops, jumping up and ripping down every rainbow-colored flag along the way, and then walks away.
BURIEN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
Crosscut

Abortion rights in WA fall into limbo at religious hospitals

With the U.S. Supreme Court expected to overturn Roe v. Wade this month, Washington state, a longstanding haven for abortion care, is positioning itself as a sanctuary for an influx of out-of-state patients. But abortion access is already out of reach in some parts of the Northwest — especially in communities where Catholic hospitals proliferate.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lynnwood Police seek ID on suspected mom, son duo who attacked woman

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police need help identifying two suspects – possibly a mother and son – accused of attacking a woman in a parking lot. Authorities say the woman was in the parking lot of Staples on 196th St SW on May 21, when the two suspects violently attacked her. It is not known what led to the attack, but investigators say the victim has only been in Washington a few weeks, and both she and the suspects are not known to each other.
wtmj.com

Correction: Police Chief-Nazi Insignia-Settlement story

KENT, Wash. (AP) — In a story published June 11, 2022, about the city of Kent, Washington, agreeing to pay more than $1.5 million to settle a dispute with a former assistant police chief, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the interim city chief administrative officer: Arthur “Pat” Fitzpatrick, not Fiztpatrick.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
113K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy