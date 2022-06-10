Around Kern County, Episode 28

SHARON LEE (PLUNKETT) BALLARD. Sharon Lee (Plunkett) Ballard was born on May 18, 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico and passed away on June 5, 2022 in Taft, Ca. Sharon grew up in Roswell until her life was turned upside down when her father Floyd Leonard Plunkett was tragically killed in an accident while at work. At the tender age of 7, and as the oldest child of 4, she helped her momma Wilma “Zeta” (Huffman) take care of her younger siblings so that her mom could go to work. They soon found their way to Taft where her momma Zeta met and married O.D. Allen. Soon thereafter 3 more siblings were added to the family.

TAFT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO