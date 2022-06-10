ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Around Kern County, Episode 28

Taft Midway Driller
 4 days ago

On this week's Around Kern County, we showcase the Kern County Fire...

www.taftmidwaydriller.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taft Midway Driller

City to demolish old Dykes Johnson Medical Building

The Dykes Johnson Medical Building on the 500 block of North Street is going to be demolished. The Taft City Council approved a bid last week by MAG Engineering to tear down the long-empty building for $28,100. MAG Engineering was the lowest of five bids, according to a city staff...
TAFT, CA
Taft Midway Driller

SHARON LEE (PLUNKETT) BALLARD

SHARON LEE (PLUNKETT) BALLARD. Sharon Lee (Plunkett) Ballard was born on May 18, 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico and passed away on June 5, 2022 in Taft, Ca. Sharon grew up in Roswell until her life was turned upside down when her father Floyd Leonard Plunkett was tragically killed in an accident while at work. At the tender age of 7, and as the oldest child of 4, she helped her momma Wilma “Zeta” (Huffman) take care of her younger siblings so that her mom could go to work. They soon found their way to Taft where her momma Zeta met and married O.D. Allen. Soon thereafter 3 more siblings were added to the family.
TAFT, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Man arrested on arson charge

A man was arrested on arson charges after a small fire broke out in an alley in the 500 block of Sixth Street last week. Kern County firefighters responding to a report of structure fire quickly extinguished the small fire against the rear of a commercial building. According to Taft...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police investigate robbery at Westamerica Bank

Taft Police are looking for a man who robbed a downtown bank on Friday. Police said the suspect entered the Westamerica Bank on the 800 block of Center Street shortly after 1 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect then fled the area. No weapon was...
TAFT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police activity for June 10-11

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival. Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. . Disposition: False Alarm. Officer initiated activity at Only 99 Cents Or Less, Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: False Alarm. 8:08 Pedestrian Check. Officer initiated activity at Lucky 7, S. Tenth St,...
TAFT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy