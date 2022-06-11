ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 25-year-old man shot in the abdomen in Canarsie

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that took place in Canarsie Friday night.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen outside of 712 East 108th St. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

