ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FBG Cash reportedly shot dead in drive-by shooting

By Celebretainment
republic-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper FBG Cash has been reportedly shot dead during a drive-by shooting in Chicago while a woman slept next to him in his car. Real name was Tristian Hamilton, the 31-year-old is said to have been sprayed with bullets by a rival in the early hours of today. (10.06.22)...

www.republic-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

8-Year-Old Killed on Vacation in South Carolina by Man Randomly Firing at Cars, Police Say

A third-grader from New Hampshire was killed while on vacation with his family in South Carolina after being fatally struck by a man who was firing a gun randomly at passing cars, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham, 8, was hit in the neck while riding in his family’s vehicle near Florence on Saturday. He died at a hospital on Monday. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the boy’s death. The suspected shooter, Charles Montgomery Allen, also struck the 8-year-old’s father in the leg in what authorities have described as a random shooting spree. “Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The mayor of Portsmouth, where the boy and his family lived, expressed shock at the news in comments to NBC Boston. “You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach,” Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC News

10-year-old Florida girl accused of fatally shooting woman who was in fight with her mother

A 10-year-old girl who fatally shot a woman who was in a fight with her mother could be charged with murder, authorities in Florida said Tuesday. The girl, who was arrested Tuesday and placed in a juvenile facility, could face a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement. The State Attorney’s Office said it has started to review the case but has not made a charging decision.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication

A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Cbs News#The Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper 23 Rackz, 16, Killed In D.C., Family Says He Couldn't "Stay Off The Streets"

A teen rapper on the rise was gunned down in Washington, D.C. last week and now, his family has stepped forward with messages about gun violence. Justin Johnson, 16, was developing a name for himself within his city and he had aspirations of being the next rapper to take over the charts. However, it has been reported that his dreams were cut short last week after he became a fatal victim of the violence plaguing many youths on city streets.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Jilted lover, 33, shot dead his Iowa State University student ex-girlfriend, 22, and her friend, 21, before killing himself in parking lot outside Christian church

A gunman in Iowa shot dead his ex-girlfriend and her friend during a domestic attack before turning the gun on himself, police have revealed. Jonathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, fatally shot, Eden Mariah Montang, 22, and Vivian Renee Flores, 21, in the parking lot outside Cornerstone Church of Armes, near Des Moines, Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald said.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Mail

Tragic moment 19-year-old Brazilian nursing student was shot in the back of the head execution-style by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's car

This is tragic moment a 19-year-old nursing student was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's vehicle in front of the university in the southeastern state of São Paulo. Surveillance videos showed the gunman running up to Juliana Fernandes from behind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Two Arrests Made in Connection To Slim 400 Murder

Slim 400, a close associate of YG, was gunned down while sitting in a driveway in Los Angeles, California, in December 2021. Police had yet to make any arrests in the case until now. On Friday (June 10), TMZ reported a pair of suspects had been arrested in the shooting...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy