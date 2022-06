Justin Marks appears to be a smarter man with each passing weekend. Against heavy odds, Trackhouse Racing, Marks’ relatively new NASCAR Cup Series team, has three victories 16 races into the season. To put that in perspective, Trackhouse has the same numbers of wins this year as long-time NASCAR operations Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing. Only Hendrick Motorsports, with five, has more.

