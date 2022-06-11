ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals a Very Unexpected Port

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Nintendo Switch leak has revealed a very unexpected port. There are some certain games and genres that don't grace the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED very much. For example, there are hardly any 4X strategy games on the Switch, and that's partially because there are hardly any 4X...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Sega, still doing what Nintendon’t, announces a tiny Sega CD retro console

Sega's Genesis Mini console was one of the only officially licensed retro emulation boxes that came close to the NES and SNES Classics' combination of software quality and hardware authenticity, even if its emulation wasn't quite perfect and its game selection was missing some heavy hitters. The company's mini-Game Gear was also the first officially licensed device to make the mini-console fad portable.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Switch Lite#Video Game#The Nintendo Switch#Esrb
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Troll: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Monster Movie

As proven by the success of last year's Godzilla vs. Kong, fans still love to see movies about giant monsters, with Netflix's upcoming film Troll looking to fully deliver on that concept. Of course, when some audiences think of trolls, they think of the dolls from the '90s who have recently seen a resurgence with a successful film franchise, but this new film looks to be embracing a much more monstrous take on the concept and the massive scale of the beasts. You can check out the first teaser for Troll below before the film lands on Netflix.
NETFLIX
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a few months. Originally released in February,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why Clearing the Cache and Cookies on Your Android Phone Is a Good Idea

Clearing your Android phone browser's cookies and cache may sound complicated, but it's actually easier than you might think. It's a good idea to get into the habit of occasionally clearing out that data no matter which Android smartphone you use. (Yes, that includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 6.) Whether your phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
CELL PHONES
EW.com

Disneyland's Spider-Man robot malfunctions, crashes into wall

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. Well, most of the time. On Thursday, pint-sized Marvel fans at Disneyland's Avengers Campus learned what we all must eventually: our heroes are every bit as fallible as we are. Video captured outside the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction shows the friendly neighborhood webslinger leaping between buildings — only to crash into a wall. C'mon, Spidey, that's the Hulk's job.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Prime Day 2022: Everything we know about Amazon's annual sale

Prime Day is basically Amazon's version of Black Friday. ZDNet has detailed Amazon's every move for years, including its incredible growth and negative impact on retail as a whole. Doom and gloom aside, one of the more fun aspects of the company is its annual fire-sale event. Pitched as Amazon's "holiday of savings," it gives Black Friday a run for its money -- while also likely making Walmart and other rivals wince with jealousy.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy