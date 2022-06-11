ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man shot to death by his own brother in north Houston, HPD says

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department say they are responding to a scene where a man was killed by his brother during a double shooting in north...

www.click2houston.com

Click2Houston.com

Man fatally shoots brother, injures nephew in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he shot his brother to death and injured his nephew in north Houston on Friday. Fitzgerald Campbell, 55, has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member. On Friday, June 10, Houston police...
HOUSTON, TX
