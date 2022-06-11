Man shot to death by his own brother in north Houston, HPD says

Four people were arrested in Nashville after they robbed an ATM technician from Bank of America on June 6, according to ABC13 News. One of the robbers was the father of Darius “DJ” Dugas Jr., an 11-year-old boy who was murdered in Houston, Texas last February as he grabbed his jacket from the back of his mother’s vehicle. Thirty-seven-year-old Darius Dugas Sr., his 32-year-old wife Sashondre Dugas, 30-year-old La’Desion Riley, and 27-year-old Christopher Alton Jerome were all arrested and charged with felony bank robbery.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO