Man shot to death by his own brother in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he shot his brother to death and injured his nephew in north Houston on Friday. Fitzgerald Campbell, 55, has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member. On Friday, June 10, Houston police...
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting while outside of an Airbnb during a possible graduation party in east downtown Houston Sunday. It happened at a condo located in the 2700 block of Dallas Street. Officers with...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the shooting death of a 7 year old boy who was shot in a drive-by while sleeping in his bed. It was just before 11 P.M. when the shots were fired outside the boy’s home just East of Houston.
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was shot to death while sitting inside of a vehicle in southeast Houston, Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on River Road near the Gulf Freeway around 7:40 p.m. Police said the woman, who is in her...
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in east Harris County Sunday. It happened in the 13800 block of McNair Street around 10:45 p.m. Deputies said they received reports of a shooting...
HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for three men after they said they tried to rob a southeast Houston donut shop last month -- but left the store empty-handed. Officers said it happened on May 20 in the 1300 block of Old Spanish Trail. At around 11:40...
HOUSTON – An innocent person is dead after a driver involved in a pursuit with officers crashed into the victim’s vehicle in southwest Houston Monday, police said. It happened on the Southwest Freeway near the Beltway feeder road around 12:23 a.m. Details are limited right now. Police have...
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel parking lot on May 27. According to Houston police, patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a motel parking lot in the 2900 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway South around 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Andre Garner lying unresponsive on a sidewalk.
HOUSTON - A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Houston's East Side. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at a mobile home off McNair Street and Freeport Street near Interstate 10. Harris County Sheriff's deputies said a car pulled up and opened fire...
HOUSTON – Two people are dead after a deadly crash following an alleged street race in northeast Houston, Houston police said. According to Sgt. David Rose with HPD’s vehicular crimes division, officers responded to the 11000 block of Homestead Road near Leedale Road at around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon. According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.
HOUSTON — Two boys were injured in a drive-by shooting after a disturbance, according to Houston police. The shooting happened Saturday around 10:16 p.m. in the 5400 block of Rand Street in northeast Houston. Police say they received multiple calls about a shooting in progress. When they arrived, they...
Four people were arrested in Nashville after they robbed an ATM technician from Bank of America on June 6, according to ABC13 News. One of the robbers was the father of Darius “DJ” Dugas Jr., an 11-year-old boy who was murdered in Houston, Texas last February as he grabbed his jacket from the back of his mother’s vehicle. Thirty-seven-year-old Darius Dugas Sr., his 32-year-old wife Sashondre Dugas, 30-year-old La’Desion Riley, and 27-year-old Christopher Alton Jerome were all arrested and charged with felony bank robbery.
College Station police getting a call from a citizen who found an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000 on Craig’s List led to the arrest of a Houston man on multiple charges. Lt. Rodney Sigler said CSPD got the call after the prospective buyer noticed the suspect seemed to be in a hurry to unload the F-250 platinum edition truck.
Man, woman killed after a high-speed crash in northeast Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, a man and woman lost their lives following a high-speed crash in northeast Houston. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place after 10 p.m. on Homestead Road and Leedale Street [...]
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say two people have been pronounced dead after a major crash in Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the accident involved a truck and a KIA Soul in the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway. A man and a woman in...
