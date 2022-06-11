ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

N. Korea appoints veteran diplomat as first female foreign minister

By LUONG THAI LINH
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJuAA_0g7Pd4fC00
A career diplomat who speaks fluent English, Choe Son Hui served as a close aide to Kim Jong Un during talks with the United States /POOL/AFP/File

North Korea has appointed veteran diplomat Choe Son-hui as its first female foreign minister, state media reported Saturday, as Pyongyang pushes ahead with a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests and ignores US calls for talks.

Choe, who formerly served as the North's vice foreign minister, was tapped to lead the foreign ministry at a ruling party meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, the state media KCNA reported.

She replaces Ri Son Gwon, a hardline former military official who previously led talks with the South.

A career diplomat who speaks fluent English, Choe served as a close aide to Kim during nuclear talks with the United States and accompanied the North Korean leader to summits with then US president Donald Trump.

She held a rare question and answer session with reporters on the night the two leaders' summit in Hanoi collapsed without a deal in February 2019, blaming Washington for the failed talks.

"I think the United States has missed a golden opportunity with its rejection of our proposals," she said.

Diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington have since stalled, with the Kim regime in recent months not responding to the United States' repeated offers to return to negotiations.

The nuclear-armed North has meanwhile carried out a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

US and South Korean officials have also warned that Kim's regime is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test -- a move that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned would provoke a "swift and forceful" response.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Wendy Sherman
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. warns North Korea could greet Biden with nuclear, missile tests

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test, or a long-range missile test, or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday. The...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#N Korea#Hui#North Korean#Includi
nationalinterest.org

India’s Cold-Blooded Realism Will Help Balance China

India’s raison d'etat has the potential to bring great fortune to the United States in its goal of containing China. The West remains determined to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The European Union announced new sanctions in early May. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress approved $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine, an action that follows Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comment that the United States wanted to weaken Russia. However, not every state is behind the Western effort to isolate and punish Russia.
INDIA
International Business Times

U.S. Official Says Will Respond Forcefully If N.Korea Holds Nuclear Test

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday there would be a strong and clear response from the United States, South Korea and the world if North Korea were to conduct a nuclear test. "Any nuclear test would be in complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions (and)...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
AFP

US slaps new sanctions on Nicaragua, urges restoration of democracy

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on nearly 100 more Nicaraguan officials for undermining democracy, days after a summit in Los Angeles where President Daniel Ortega was excluded. The United States has already imposed sanctions on a slew of Nicaraguan officials, including Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is his wife.
U.S. POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Warns That a New North Korean Nuclear Test Is Imminent

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned North Korean leaders that the United States’ response to a nuclear test would be “swift and forceful.”. The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Amb. Sung Kim, warned on Tuesday that Pyongyang could conduct a nuclear test at “any time” in the coming weeks and does not appear willing to negotiate over the issue, according to Reuters.
MILITARY
Mary Duncan

Woman who won't pledge allegiance to the flag gets asked to leave the country

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Well, it finally happened. I attended a city council meeting last week and before the meeting commenced we in the audience were all asked to stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States of America - and I wouldn’t.
MilitaryTimes

US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North’s launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. The allies’ live-fire exercise involved eight Army Tactical...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy