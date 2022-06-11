ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

2 WV men sentenced for stealing equipment from coal mine

By Bailey Brautigan, Amanda Barber
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bICi_0g7Pco1S00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ricky Sprouse, 53, of Raleigh County, and Stuart Dotson, 55, of Fayette County, were sentenced to prison Thursday for their roles in destroying a coal mine that spans Boone and Lincoln counties.

Court documents and statements report that Sprouse and Dotson admitted they worked with others to seal several pieces of specialized equipment from the mine in 2019.

West Virginia man charged in Columbia Machine shooting

The mine was forced to shut down for two weeks because it could not function without the stolen equipment. The theft also caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to the mine.

Both men pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Sprouse was sentenced to nine months in prison, and Dotson was sentenced to one year in prison. Both face three years of supervised release after prison.

Agencies involved in this investigation included the West Virginia State Police and FBI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com.

