Young Eagles Flights, Pancake Breakfast & Fly-In

Do you know a millennial or Gen Zer who’s making their mark on the northern Michigan business scene? The Traverse City Business News, sister publication to Northern Express, is now accepting applications for the 2022 40Under40. Individuals in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, and Kalkaska counties are eligible for nomination. (And, of course, they must be under the age of 40 until at least September 1.) Nominees stand out for their leadership, local influence, economic impact, and community service in our region. To put a friend or colleague’s hat in the ring, head to tcbusinessnews.com/40-under-40-nomination-form. You’ll want to have their job title and contact info prepared along with some shining achievements and compelling reasons why they should make the list. All nominations are due by June 17, 2022, at 5pm. Winners will be notified ahead of the September 2022 announcement and featured in that month’s issue of the TCBN.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO