Young Eagles Flights, Pancake Breakfast & Fly-In

An art/craft show that will feature nature themed artists with select boat/fishing vendors. Whitefish tasting tickets: $5 advance, $8 door; benefits Torch Conservation Center. Tasting begins at 2pm with last ticket sold at 4pm. All votes must be cast by 4:30pm.
Ever wanted to try an adaptive bike or track chair? Want to meet folks with a passion for accessibility in motion? Accessible Recreation Day on June 16 is the day to explore. Powered by Disability Network Northern Michigan, Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation, and Norte, the event will be held from 1pm-4pm on Thursday at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. From games like bocce ball and bowling to community meetups to opportunities to learn about accessible equipment and trails, Accessible Recreation Day promises plenty of education and family-friendly fun. The event is free and will also feature activities and information centers for Friends of Sleeping Bear, TART Trails, The Dream Team, Life Beyond Barriers Rehabilitation, and Lighthouse Rehabilitation. Learn more at disabilitynetwork.org/blog/accessible-recreation-day.
$30 advance; $40 at event; includes a glass & 2 wine tasting tokens. Enjoy tasting local award-winning wines from 12 Leelanau Peninsula wineries & one local brewery & specialties from several local food vendors in the heart of Leelanau County. Due to continuing construction in the Leland Harbor & Fishtown, the 35th Leland Wine & Food Festival will take place at The Leland Lodge. 5-Ton Tours will be offering rides to & from Leland to The Lodge throughout the duration of the festival to ensure party-goers can easily access local shops & attractions. Find 'Leland Wine and Food Fest 2022' on Facebook.
Held at NMC’s Aspen Lot in front of The Dennos Museum. This space will host the Unconditional art installation by Roger Amundsen. Vendors will provide food & there will be slides & a climbing wall. Come for live music & to view the interactive art exhibit.
May 27 – Aug. 18. An open-air exhibition of small work. Makers of all skill levels contributed their own versions of the traditional prayer flags in a wide variety of media. An opening reception will be held on May 27 from 5-7pm.
Bringing favorites like Elizabeth Landry (pictured), Blake Elliott, Barefoot, Bill Frary & the Frequency, and Soul Patch, the Elberta Summer Solstice Festival returns to Waterfront Park on Friday, June 17, from 4pm-11:30pm. Supported by Grow Benzie, this festival will also feature a beer garden, kids’ games, food trucks, and non-profit info booths. Don’t forget your blankets and beach chairs for the grassy, amphitheater seating. $10 general admission, $5 ages 13-18, free for 12 and under. growbenzie.org/events/2022/6/17/elberta-summer-solstice-festival.
Enjoy this FUNdraiser - a family friendly event that will feature a puppy pageant & drag show in which all proceeds go to the furry friends in need at Cherryland Humane Society. Featuring music, a food truck, doggies, dancing & more. In addition to the $20 entrance fee, the competing Drag Queens will be donating their tips to Cherryland & the food truck will donate a portion of their sales as well. CHS staff & volunteers will offer info on cats & dogs available for adoption. Pet supplies & donations are encouraged as well to go the animals at CHS. Prize package will be given to the "Best in Show!"
Two shows at 2pm & 7pm. Featuring Michigan's #1 Rod Stewart Tribute, Michigan's #1 Toby Keith Tribute, Willie Nelson Tribute, & more. All proceeds go to people affected by the tornado. Bring your lawn chairs.
This BBQ joint in downtown Charlevoix is smokin’. For a BBQ joint such as Charlevoix’s Smoke on the Water, there is no higher praise than that from a true aficionado—in this case, a seasoned BBQ judge here on vacation from Kansas City. After finishing his pulled pork omelet, he asked to see owner/chef Julie Mann. “That is winning pulled pork,” he told her. “That is what we look for.”
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
From competition for slips to rising gas prices, here’s what marinas Up North are expecting this summer. For those who make their living at marinas and those whose summertime lives are largely defined by them, it’s the busiest and the most wonderful time of the year. But just...
Do you know a millennial or Gen Zer who’s making their mark on the northern Michigan business scene? The Traverse City Business News, sister publication to Northern Express, is now accepting applications for the 2022 40Under40. Individuals in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, and Kalkaska counties are eligible for nomination. (And, of course, they must be under the age of 40 until at least September 1.) Nominees stand out for their leadership, local influence, economic impact, and community service in our region. To put a friend or colleague’s hat in the ring, head to tcbusinessnews.com/40-under-40-nomination-form. You’ll want to have their job title and contact info prepared along with some shining achievements and compelling reasons why they should make the list. All nominations are due by June 17, 2022, at 5pm. Winners will be notified ahead of the September 2022 announcement and featured in that month’s issue of the TCBN.
