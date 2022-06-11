ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMA Fest Fashion: Fans bring boots and bling to Music City

By Araceli Crescencio
 3 days ago
The CMA Festival is bringing out the fashionista in people.

Decked out in a sparkly cowboy hat and heart sunglasses, Ebony Annes said she wanted to embody the spirit of Music City.

"It's the perfect time to do it. I'm in Tennessee," Annes said.

For many fans, dressing up is part of the experience.

"I think the whole reason you come is the outfit is part of the ticket , like you have to come and the outfit is just part of it," fan Gracie Jacoway said.

The uniform of choice for many this festival is similar and Jacoway said the goal is simple.

"Boots, cool shorts, cute shirt and to look as country as possible," she said.

It's a style that hasn't changed much throughout the years — just ask Nick Beres.

Although the weather has many choosing comfort over style, some people said they just can't let go of the staples.

"You gotta have the boots. I'm sorry, like I could've worn some flip-flops, some shoes, but you gotta wear the boots," fan Patrick Thompson, said.

Although CMA Fest ends on Sunday, the fest fashion is sure to hang around in Nashville.

