FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of June 12

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management is warning of dangerous heat in the area and offering safety tips. Lowndes County, Georgia: Dangerous heat is expected to impact our region this week. A prolonged period of unseasonably hot and humid weather is in store for our region beginning Tuesday, and heat indices are expected to increase each afternoon through the week. Now is time to be aware of the dangers soaring temperatures can bring. Extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S, claiming more than 650 lives across the nation each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) urges Lowndes County residents to take steps now to beat the heat.

13 HOURS AGO