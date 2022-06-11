ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of June 12

By Florida Department of Transportation
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

  • Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent inside lane closures Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m . for paving operations.
  • U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 for striping operations.
  • State Road (S.R.) 12 (Havana Highway) Routine Bridge Inspection over Little River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures four miles west of Havana, Tuesday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

Jefferson County:

  • U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 for striping operations.

Leon County:

  • U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
  • S.R. 61 (Thomasville Road) Routine Maintenance between North Monroe Street to Metropolitan Boulevard – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
  • I-10 Routine Maintenance Between Exits 196 and 209 in Leon County – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures near the on and off ramps on I-10, Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Wakulla County:

  • U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk.
  • U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

Jackson County:

  • Interstate 10 (I-10) Sneads Weigh in Motion (WIM) Equipment Installation – Motorists will encounter westbound inside lane closures Wednesday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for equipment installation.
  • U.S. 231 Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 for paving operations.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

