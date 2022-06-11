ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son Of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victim Speaks To Congress

By Ed Nice
 3 days ago
The son of one of the victims who lost their lives on May 14, 2022, at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo appears before the United States Senate to discuss the aftermath of the mass shooting that occurred in Buffalo's Kingsley Neighborhood. Garnell Whitfield Jr., who served...

Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

