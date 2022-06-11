Son Of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victim Speaks To Congress

“The Bible tells us to forgive … we’re going to have to forgive the gunman because we’re here.”. This was the unwavering answer a friend of Buffalo, New York, shooting victim Heyward Patterson gave to a CNN reporter in a recent interview. The reporter pointed out that the alleged Tops Market shooter was “clearly full of hatred,” and Patterson’s friend affirmed without reservation that had the beloved deacon of State Tabernacle Church of God survived he would have forgiven his killer. In another story that emphasized forgiveness, Adrian Alonzo, the uncle of 9-year-old Robb Elementary School shooting victim Ellie Garcia in Uvalde, Texas, paraphrased Ephesians 4:32 in his interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. “We must forgive one another just as God has forgiven you,” Alonzo said, as he teared up in between his statements. He stressed that as a Christian he had no animosity in his heart for the Robb Elementary gunman. A third feature story I came across that highlighted forgiveness was on 77-year-old Buffalo victim Pearl Young. Young’s cousin, MSNBC Know Your Value style contributor Monica Barnett, expressed that Young was a vibrant and devoted member of Good Samaritan Church and “would have been one of the first people to forgive the perpetrator and pray with him.” “I don’t know the words she would have shared,” Young wrote, “but I imagine they would have been exactly what he needed to hear.”

