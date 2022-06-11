ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Mayor Richard Daley expected to spend a 3rd night in the hospital

By BNP News Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was expected to spend Friday night, his third, in the hospital. It appeared unlikely the 80-year-old Daley would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital Friday, said Jacquelyn Heard, spokesperson for the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman, where Daley is of counsel. Daley has...

Comments / 2

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley released from hospital, moved to rehab after "neurological event"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Mayor Richard M. Daley has been released from the hospital, five days after suffering what a spokesperson described as a "neurological event," and he is now being treated at a rehab facility.Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Wednesday, after he started feeling out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, according to his former press secretary, Jacqueline Heard.He was released from Northwestern on Monday night, and his physician, Dr. Eric Terman, said Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab "for a short stay," according to Heard.Terman explained Daley experienced a "neurological event"...
