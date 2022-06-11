New life jacket loaner station officially opens in Richmond

CLAY COUNTY, KY - Grace Health is reporting that Terry Holland of Manchester, KY has been awarded a 2022 Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship from Grace Health. Terry, the son of Terry Lee Holland and Brittany Diane Smith Wagers, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for his nursing career studies, which he will begin pursuing this fall following graduation from Clay County High School. Grace Health awards the Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship to a student in each of its six service areas in Southeastern Kentucky. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in nursing or a medical-related field.
