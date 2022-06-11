ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

New life jacket loaner station officially opens in Richmond

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new life jacket loaner station was officially opened in Richmond in honor of Emanuel “Manny” Prewitt, a Madison County teen who drowned two years ago. Manny’s mother, Kelly...

WTVQ

Weather prompts change in trash collection times in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With daytime temperatures expected to be in the 90s and possibly higher, Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection times Tuesday-Friday this week. According to the City, waste collections will start 30 minutes earlier each day to limit the amount of time...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist warns of dangers of crashes involving deer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two days ago, Thomas Higgins from Alabama was killed in Carter County when a deer ran onto I-64, striking him and his motorcycle. Experts say deer versus motorcycle accidents happen more than you think. Michelle Fisher said she and her husband James were struck by a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Juvenile shot in the arm in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A juvenile is being treated after Lexington police say they were shot in the arm Sunday. Police say the victim is expected to be okay. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on the 1800 block of Balfour Drive.
LEXINGTON, KY
Most expensive Lexington, KY neighborhoods--do you live here?

(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021. "Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested Charles Hoffman on Friday. They say a man was reportedly causing a scene around a bar on East Main Street. Police found Hoffman and say he refused to talk to them. An officer tried to stop him by grabbing his arm, but he pulled away.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
Student in Clay County, Kentucky awarded Nursing Scholarship

CLAY COUNTY, KY - Grace Health is reporting that Terry Holland of Manchester, KY has been awarded a 2022 Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship from Grace Health. Terry, the son of Terry Lee Holland and Brittany Diane Smith Wagers, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for his nursing career studies, which he will begin pursuing this fall following graduation from Clay County High School. Grace Health awards the Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship to a student in each of its six service areas in Southeastern Kentucky. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in nursing or a medical-related field.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Fire damages popular Northern Kentucky restaurant

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant was damaged in an overnight fire. Crews were called to Crewitt's Creek Kitchen & Bar on Centennial Boulevard in Independence just before 2 a.m. on Monday. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming through the roof. The fire department said the...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Fayette Co. teachers to get 3% raise on base salary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pay raises are coming for Fayette County school employees. The school board is moving forward with the increases. Contract employees will see a 3% raise on their base salary and hourly workers will also see an increase. According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WATCH | Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire

However, there are steps you can take today to save you a lot of money. WATCH | Motorcyclist warns of dangers of crashes involving deer. Experts say deer versus motorcycle accidents happen more than you think. Mountain News at 6 - ARH. Updated: 5 hours ago. Weekday broadcast of WYMT...
WINCHESTER, KY
Strange stowaway takes ride through Madison, Fayette counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control is searching for the owner of an adventurous hen. Are you missing a golden feather, brown-eyed, firm-footed hen with just a little bit of attitude? Well, an Amazon delivery truck worked double duty as a taxi on Thursday. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
Asphalt operations scheduled fro I-75 Southbound in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled asphalt work. Strip patching work (a mobile operation) will be in effect for a section of Interstate 75. The milling and paving is necessary to repair damaged asphalt. Monday, June 13 through Friday evening, June...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Former UofL men's basketball star facing felony marijuana charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville men's basketball player is facing a felony drug charge after police found marijuana in his car while conducting a traffic stop in Richmond, Kentucky, last month. According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSP: Nelson Co. crash sends 4 people to the hospital

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash in Nelson County sent four people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Around 5:35 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a crash near the 7900 block of New Haven Road, the release said. Early investigation revealed a woman driving a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban was...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Crime Stoppers offering more cash to help solve Lexington homicide cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Officials say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Lexington Police Department on an initiative that aims to help solve some homicide cases in central Kentucky. Police said in a statement that Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has committed $10,000 over the next three months to unsolved homicides...
LEXINGTON, KY

