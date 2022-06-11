ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

State weighs proposal to add another layer of safety protocols for schools

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02c8OW_0g7PZydR00

The state is examining a bill that would look to add another layer of protection to schools with safety at the forefront of the national conversation.

Alyssa's Law still needs Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature to officially be on the books in New York state. The proposal would require schools to consider adding silent safety alarms that can directly alert law enforcement of an emergency situation.

Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski sponsored Alyssa's Law in the Assembly.

"Nobody thinks this is going to happen in their community but you have to be prepared," says Zebrowski. "God forbid something like this happens. If you can make the response time as quick as possible that means lives saved. And that's hopefully what this will do."

New Jersey and Florida already enacted Alyssa's Law.

News 12 spoke to the owner of SaferWatch, a mobile app that's already equipped teachers and staff in about half of Florida's schools. The tech company says it has prevented about a dozen school shooting incidents in a year and helped in numerous other situations.

"We have had everything from a person come on campus who was armed, and the police were looking for him and they pressed the panic button, to even a medical emergency," says Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch.

Alyssa's law is named after Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the 17 people killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting. Alhadeff has family in Rockland County who have been advocating for the legislation to pass.

Comments / 1

Related
cityreviewnr.com

State introduces 10 gun restriction bills

Governor Kathy Hochul, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Carl Heastie announced Tuesday that 10 bills have been introduced in both the Assembly and Senate that would tighten New York’s gun laws, close loopholes and directly address the gaps in our laws exposed by the horrific shootings in Buffalo, Texas, and around the country. The bills would: require information sharing between state, local and federal agencies when guns are used in crimes; make threatening mass harm a crime; require microstamping for new guns; increase accountability for social media platforms; eliminate grandfathering of large capacity ammunition feeding devices; prohibit the purchase of body armor for anyone who is not engaged in an eligible profession; strengthen the Red Flag law by expanding the list of people who can file for Extreme Risk Protection Orders, and other measures; require that an individual obtain a license, with a minimum age of 21, to purchase a semiautomatic rifle; and close the “any other weapon” loophole.
POLITICS
News 12

New Jersey lawmakers seek solution to excessive deer population

Advocates and lawmakers at the State House in Trenton are looking for a solution to curb the excessive deer problem in the state. A recent Rutgers study of selected areas of the state found an average of between 60 and 200 deer per square mile. Experts say that to avoid traffic accidents and destroying crops, that number should average 10 deer per square mile.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
News 12

New York state to protect abortion providers under new laws

New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday. Hochul pushed for the laws in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overruling its 1973 Roe v. Wade’s decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion. A ruling that could weaken or end abortion protections is expected as early as this week.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
flackbroadcasting.com

New York Assembly primary elections to proceed in June, but new district lines will be needed in 2024

ALBANY, NY- A State Appeals Court says the New York Assembly Primary Elections will proceed as usual this June, but new district lines will have to be drawn in 2024. This update is according to the Associated Press and stems from what seems to be an endless quarrel in the state legislature over newly and re-designed district maps, which is a process that occurs every ten-years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oneida Dispatch

Local law enforcement react to June 6 state gun laws

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Local law enforcement is reacting to new gun legislation signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on June 6. The ten laws were spurred after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas last month. State lawmakers considered the laws to be sweeping in their effect on gun violence in the state.
ONEIDA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: A new fee on paint?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Got any projects around the house this summer? Maybe some painting?. You may want to check your receipt. A viewer named Mike did after buying paint from a home depot last month. He saw this at checkout, an extra $0.95 charge for the "paintcare fee."
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
News 12

WalletHub: NY ranked as 4th most fun state, Yonkers ranks in top 180 for most fun city

Looking for some fun? A new report by WalletHub says you won't have to go far. New York was ranked as the fourth "most fun" state in the U.S. While it may not be a fun as California, Florida and Nevada, it came in first place for best performing arts - theaters per capita, No. 2 for best fitness centers per capita and No. 3 for best restaurants and movie theaters per capita. It also came in fifth place as best golf courses and country clubs per capita.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Bill would make diapers exempt from all sales tax across NY

Picking up diapers for your kids could soon get cheaper. A bill passed by both the New York state Senate and Assembly would make the products exempt from all sales tax across the state. It's a move aimed at helping families already struggling, as prices for nearly everything continues to...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

New York sends out $1,050 tax rebates early

New York has started mailing out stimulus checks early. While New York's state government was not expected to send out its stimulus checks or property tax relief before fall 2022, eligible residents could see checks up to $1,050 in the near future. Eligibility for the tax rebate is dependent on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

The 5 Worst Places To Live In New York State

Every year the website Niche.com puts out a list o the best places to live in New York State. But what happens when you go to the very end of the list?. You find the worst places to live! Based on the same metrics that Niche.com uses to find the best places to live, these five places would be the worst places to live in New York State.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Assembly#Saferwatch
News 12

Invasive jumping worm rapidly creeping across Connecticut

There's a new environmental threat crawling across Connecticut, and it's not a new tick. A ravenous species of erratic moving earthworms sometimes called 'jumping worms’ have made their way into the state. Experts say the worms are dangerous to ecosystems, often destabilizing soil and potentially increasing erosion and making...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCAX

NY State educating public on invasive species

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State spent the last week spreading invasive species awareness. It’s the ninth year of the annual invasive species week, where the State’s Department of Environmental Conservation and other environmental groups use the week to educate the general public. Invasive species can be...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
chronicle-express.com

NY ends COVID testing mandate for unvaccinated state workers. But teachers must wait.

New York quietly lifted its weekly COVID-19 testing mandate for unvaccinated state workers on Tuesday, ending one of the few remaining pandemic restrictions intended to limit the coronavirus’ spread. And a similar measure requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated teachers and school employees will end June 30, state officials...
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy