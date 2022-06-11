State weighs proposal to add another layer of safety protocols for schools

The state is examining a bill that would look to add another layer of protection to schools with safety at the forefront of the national conversation.

Alyssa's Law still needs Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature to officially be on the books in New York state. The proposal would require schools to consider adding silent safety alarms that can directly alert law enforcement of an emergency situation.

Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski sponsored Alyssa's Law in the Assembly.

"Nobody thinks this is going to happen in their community but you have to be prepared," says Zebrowski. "God forbid something like this happens. If you can make the response time as quick as possible that means lives saved. And that's hopefully what this will do."

New Jersey and Florida already enacted Alyssa's Law.

News 12 spoke to the owner of SaferWatch, a mobile app that's already equipped teachers and staff in about half of Florida's schools. The tech company says it has prevented about a dozen school shooting incidents in a year and helped in numerous other situations.

"We have had everything from a person come on campus who was armed, and the police were looking for him and they pressed the panic button, to even a medical emergency," says Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch.

Alyssa's law is named after Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the 17 people killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting. Alhadeff has family in Rockland County who have been advocating for the legislation to pass.