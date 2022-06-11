ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Robot helps speed up construction at new hotel in Downtown Abilene

By Annabelle Tuggle
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ul08v_0g7PYqbq00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – When you’re in Downtown Abilene, you can’t miss the massive hotel construction site near the Abilene Convention Center. Many people have walked by the construction, curious about when it will be complete. Some people working on the project say they’re hopeful the hotel will be finished a little early.

One Abilene visitor, in town for the Children’s Art and Literacy Festival, said she plans to come back to town when it’s finished. That way, she can book a room and stay downtown the whole time.

What many people don’t know is that inside the construction walls, a robot is helping the workers speed up the layout process.

This robot is called Dusty Robotics System, and it draws the format for the walls of the hotel rooms through a laser tracker. This speeds up the formatting process up to five times faster than average.

“It’ll give us a more constant outcome for our customer,” Robot Operator Iran Aguirre said.

Intricate lines must be drawn in order to build something like this, and Aguirre told KTAB/KRBC it’s a process that is usually done by hand.

“Compared to having two people do it line-by-line, by-line – it’s more continuous,” the operator explained.

This robot outlines with more precision and detail than human hands can, and deletes a hefty percentage of margins for error. It also protects the people working on the project, by preventing them from having to be on their hands and knees all day in the heat.

“It really helps everybody out,” advised Aguirre.

It will allow the construction workers to focus on other tasks while this is being done. At the same time, Aguirre said the new technology won’t take away any jobs from construction workers. Instead, it creates more jobs for other operators.

This robot is patented by the general contractor of this project, DPR Construction, and they are looking at more innovative ways to increase speed and efficiency in construction.

Project superintendent Grayson Lindley said the new hotel should now be complete by Spring 2023, and it’ll start to look a lot more like a real hotel this summer.

Lindley, along with many of the men and women working on the Abilene Downtown Convention Center Hotel , is not from the Big Country. Even so, he said our Abilene residents and the local construction workers have impacted him greatly in the short time he’s been here.

“There’s a lot of pride in the community, so they’ve made it a lot of fun for the team and everyone here that’s away from home,” Lindley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Over the Rainbow Ice Cream coming soon to downtown Brownwood

As the bustling downtown Brownwood area continues to expand, another new business – one unique to the city – is preparing to join the scene. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream, which will be located at 201 Fisk next to Twisted Axes, is hoping to open its doors to the community before summer ends.
BROWNWOOD, TX
ktxs.com

Water restrictions could be coming to Abilene soon

ABILENE, Texas — Rising temperatures and increased use means high potential for falling water levels for the source of Abilene’s water supply. Abilene gets its water from several different lakes throughout the Big Country, most notably is Lake Fort Phantom, but with elevated water use this summer so far in addition to a lack of rain in 2022, the levels of all those lakes are dropping.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

10th annual CALF breaks pre-pandemic records

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s 10th annual Children’s Art & Literacy Festival (CALF) shattered records last weekend, returning to a pre-pandemic number of visitors while gas prices soar across the nation. As Abilene is the official Storybook Capital of America, the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council cited a 17% increase since 2021. The council said 5,444 […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Top-rated burger joints in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s the time of the year to fire up the grill once again but some days it’s just too hot outside, so here is a list of the top-rated burger joints in San Angelo according to Google. Starting strong with a 4.5 rating with 2.6k reviews is Twisted Root Burger Co. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Six White Horses to Lead County Fair Parade on Monday

The Hardin-Simmons University Six White Horses drill team from Abilene will lead the 2022 Freestone County 100-Year Traditions and Heritage Celebration Parade on Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m. in downtown Fairfield. Capps Ag Center, Fairfield will sponsor the Six White Horses appearances at the parade and rodeos. The community...
FAIRFIELD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpr Construction#Construction Workers#Robotics#Construction Site#Ktab#Dusty Robotics System
BigCountryHomepage

Big Country lake levels steadily drop as drought conditions continue

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lake levels across the Big Country have been steadily dropping as drought conditions and triple-digit temperatures continue. WaterDataForTexas.org shows the following lake levels from around the area: Abilene – Current: 56.9% One Year: 89.8%Brownwood – Current: 81.5% One Year: 100%Cisco – Current: 81.6% One Year: 100%Coleman – Current: 85.7% One Year: […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

15 dogs euthanized this month

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post made by Concho Valley PAWS 15 dogs were euthanized this month alone. The post went on to say, “The city’s shelter is overcrowded, understaffed, and unable to provide adequate care for over 300 dogs.” PAWS and the City of San Angelo have worked together to accomplish […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

Accused meth dealer arrested after foot chase at Abilene Wal-mart

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An accused methamphetamine dealer has been arrested after a brief foot chase at Wal-mart in Abilene. Billy Merchant, of Merkel, Texas, was taken into custody on Federal Warrants at Abilene southside Wal-mart Thursday after a short foot pursuit involving the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. 4 ounces of methamphetamine was found […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Zoo named one of 6 ‘you must visit’ across US

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is getting national recognition, making a list of top zoos to visit across the nation. Livibility.com included the Abilene Zoo in their list of 6 Zoos You Must Visit, highlighting the Zoo’s allure with the following write-up: Situated on 16 acres, the Abilene Zoo is home to more than 1000 […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police: Avoid the 2000 Block of Armstrong St. Sunday

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has issued an advisory warning residents to avoid the 2000 block of Armstrong St. in north San Angelo Sunday morning.   The Nixle advisory was issued around 7:45 a.m. and said, "Police activity in 2000 block of Armstrong. Avoid the area." We will update this story as more information becomes available.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Ice Company meets demand during record-breaking heat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As record-breaking heat continues to affect those in the Big Country, the only ice company in Abilene is delivering almost every day to keep up with the demand, but not delivering as much to its regular consumers.  Delivery drivers for Abilene Ice Company made their rounds earlier in the day Wednesday, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene middle schooler battles heat while providing free lawn care

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Although temperatures have been in the triple digits recently across the Big Country, the hot weather is no match for Sea Turtle Mowing- run by Mann Middle Schooler, Sydney Weinkauf. “I don’t care if it’s hot outside or it’s cold outside, I’m doing to come out here and do it, ” […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Truck crashes into Sheriff’s Office building

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A driver crashed into the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office building in downtown San Angelo after having what police say was a medical issue while behind the wheel Monday afternoon. According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, the driver of a white...
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy