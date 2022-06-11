Roncalli hopes to repeat as 4A softball champions

INDIANAPOLIS — Last year, success was new for the Royals. This year, Roncalli softball is ready for anything.

The reigning champions are undefeated and back for more, this time facing once-beaten Harrison at Bittinger Stadium.

“We can’t walk in and think we’re going to walk all over Harrison,” said Gatorade Softball Player of the Year Keagan Rothrock. “They’re a good team. They’re going to give us a run for their money.”

The Royals refuse to count out the 28-1 Raiders, even though Roncalli is ranked No. 1 in the country by Max Preps. The team’s dominance comes down to a few factors – talent, drive, and experience.

“We’re getting contributions from freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors. Successful teams blend it all together” said head coach David Lauck.

“You want to make sure the girls are prepped with tough games where there’s pressure and stress. We’ve done that with this group for the last two years and it’s worked out tremendously.”

Rothrock feels the key to success on Saturday night will be believing in each other and not getting too stressed on the diamond. Lauck has echoed the sentiment all week in practice, just to keep playing their game.

“We can’t play tense,” said Rothrock. “We have to play lose and play for each other. All of those things put together, and we should have a good day Saturday.”

First pitch for the 4A championship game is scheduled for 7pm.

