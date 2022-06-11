ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

El Paso County staff tour South Texas processing center officials consider options for migrant influx

 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso County staff recently visited a migrant processing center in Brownsville, Texas, to help develop a model to assist those traveling through this community.

County officials say that have been preparing for an increase in the number of border crossers should Title 42 be lifted. Title 42 allows border authorities to expel migrants without giving them a chance to request asylum.

County Chief Administrator Betsy Keller recently told the county commissioners’ court that she is looking at different options to ensure shelter space and the swift processing of migrants released into the community by federal immigration authorities.

County staff that traveled to Brownsville, Texas, to tour a processing center there, said one option would be for the county to hire a General Services Administration (GSA) federal contractor, adding that FEMA would reimburse the cost of the processing center.

The court on Monday authorized staff to present a defined work plan and meet with a GSA contractor to develop a final proposal.

The county said in a news release issued Friday that it is looking into developing a center that will relieve overcrowding in local shelters and detention centers. It would also help to connect migrants to their sponsors or family. The process is intended to be done in “an efficient manner helping the migrants to reach their destination in a safe and humane way.”

Comments / 3

Jose Ortega
4d ago

Our tax money at work. Turn them around. Stop encouraging illegal immigration. The more free stuff......

Reply
3
 

