ELECTION: Eric Smith to face primary challenge for second straight election cycle

A recent study on the dearth of childcare options, either locally, areawide or statewide, gets a nod of confirmation from CareArc Childcare Specialist Jamie Roberts. Earlier this month, Child Care Aware said Lyon County needs as many as 766 more childcare slots — or about a third of the county’s number of residents under age 6 — to meet the existing and potential demand. Since 2020, the number of childcare centers has dipped from eight to seven, while the number of school-age programs has increased from four to five. However, the number of license family or group childcare homes has dropped from 52 to 39.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO