ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Green is the New Black gala benefits Girl Scouts (photos)

By fgore, Frederick Gore
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The first-ever Green is the New Black gala for the western and central Massachusetts Girl scouts was held at the Springfield Country Club...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
amherstbulletin.com

‘A gift to us all’: Community mourns the loss of Sarah Etelman

HOLYOKE — Select Board vice chair and deeply involved community member Sarah Etelman died Friday at the age of 53 after a battle with cancer. Across the region, people are mourning the death of Etelman — a sharp, creative person who loved the color purple and her two cats, Luna and Sophie. A member of the Select Board since 2013, she also chaired the South Hadley Democratic Town Committee, sat on various boards, and worked for decades in Valley nonprofits, most recently for Girls Inc. of the Valley.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
spectrumnews1.com

Fitness and nutrition club owner aims to inspire, empower other women

CHICOPEE, Mass.- Living a life healthy for ourselves and for our community. It’s the message behind fitness club owner, Lidya Early’s business, Lid’s Live Well. “I opened this place not only for fitness,” said Early. “But I wanted a space where we can just empower women, encourage them, and support them.”
CHICOPEE, MA
communityadvocate.com

American Heritage Museum to host Tanks Wings and Wheels Weekend

HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will host its Tanks, Wings and Wheels Weekend later this month at its location off Main Street near the Hudson/Stow town line. The weekend will involve programming on June 18 and June 19, with each of the site’s three museums open to guests.
HUDSON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#Central Massachusetts#Auction#Charity#Massachusetts Girl
macaronikid.com

7 Places to Find Animals Near Springfield

Have kids who love animals? If you're looking for animals near you near Springfield, we have the list! From zoo animals to farm animals, and from the furry to the scaly, we have all the animals you'll need to please your little animal lover. Here's where to find animals in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s Summer Aquatics Program

Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Summer Aquatics Program will give city residents an opportunity to swim all summer long for free at Forest Park Pool. The season begins on Friday, July 1 and ends Saturday, Aug. 13. The pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
franklincountynow.com

Life Star Medical Transport From Colrain Sunday

Photo Courtesy of the Colrain Firefighters’ Association. (Colrain, MA) The Colrain Fire Department responded to a medical call Sunday, June 12th. The call required Life Star transport to Baystate Trauma Care in Springfield. Colrain and Shelburne Center Fire Departments established a landing zone for the helicopter on Smead Hill Road in Colrain. Colrain Police Department was also on scene along with both of the Colrain Ambulances. No update yet on the condition of the person transported to Baystate.
COLRAIN, MA
fox40jackson.com

Eli Steele: Jodi Shaw and the Racial Mask of Whiteness

Over dinner in an Arizona diner, I told two friends that I would soon be traveling to Northampton in the western part of Massachusetts to interview Jodi Shaw, the former Smith College staffer who rebelled against the college’s mandatory racial indoctrination program, a program designed to reduce her humanity to whiteness. My friends then told me a story.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
76K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy