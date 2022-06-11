ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Free training offered on inclusion for Pride Month

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — In honor of Pride Month, Utica University’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Student Transitions is partnering with the Q Center at ACR Health to host a free public training on how to be inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Q Center at ACR...

romesentinel.com

mylittlefalls.com

Pride hits its stride in Little Falls

Photo by Dave Warner – Left to right, Erynn Lowery, Ella Rogers, Dylan Harrer, William Rauch, Delores Casuso (Director, Office of Inter-Governmental Affairs, New York State Department of Labor), and Laura Powers, show off the proclamation delivered by Ms. Casuso. The Little Falls Pride event was held on Saturday...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
wskg.org

Black voices reflect on joy and the future

Juneteenth is Sunday. The day celebrates the emancipation of people who were enslaved in the United States, specifically commemorating the day the Emancipation Proclamation was enforced in Texas two years after it was enacted. On June 19, 1865, people still enslaved in Texas were freed. Events are planned throughout the...
ITHACA, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVHS offering formula to support delivering mothers

UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Maternal Child Services is now offering formula to delivering mothers upon discharge to help support families during the nationwide shortage of baby formula. Delivering families will receive one case of Similac 360 Total Care Ready to Feed formula to support growing...
UTICA, NY
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca getting sued by family of Cornell student

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of a Cornell student who fell to his death last year is suing the city of Ithaca. According to the Ithaca Voice, the family of Philip Zukowski says the city was negligent in maintaining the Ithaca Falls Natural Area. Last May, the 19-year-old Zukowski fell through a six-foot gap.
ITHACA, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Rome Pop-Up Project Makes City Pop

ROME, N.Y. — Livable Communities of Oneida County is partnering with the City of Rome for a “Pop-Up” project to add temporary amenities to the Griffo Green and Willett Street corridor. The activation of the project will be held on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 from 10 a.m....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Cornell Cooperative Extension Herb & Flower Fest returns

ORISKANY — After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, the 24th annual Herb & Flower Festival will return from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension building and grounds. The Oneida County Master Gardener Volunteers invite everyone out to enjoy garden related vendors,...
ORISKANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Annual duck race in Syracuse works as a reminder not to duck racism

The El-Hindi Center for Dialogue and Action at InterFaith Works celebrated diversity at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Saturday. It was part of the organization’s United We End Racism and 22nd Annual Duck Race and Racial Justice Awards at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. “Yes, it’s a day that’s kind...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New last day announced for all Syracuse city schools

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District announced Friday that there would be a change to the last day of school this year. The last day, originally planned to be a half-day on June 24, will be moved to June 23, a Thursday, according to a message posted on the district’s Facebook page. The new last day will be a full day of school.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Beware of Bears! One Spotted Roaming Small CNY Neighborhood

This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Importance of sharing our gifts

Lt. Scott B. Swires, co-commanding officer Salvation Army, Rome. I know summer means different things to different people. It can mean pool time, soccer games, family vacations, and a host of other things. For me it means baseball. As soon as the weather starts to change, I can taste the...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Programs in multiple languages offered by Jehovah’s Witnesses

UTICA — Ku Law and his wife Hla Htoo, of Utica, immigrated to the United States from Myanmar in 2009. Their native language is S’gaw Karen. It’s spoken by an estimated 3 million people, mainly in Myanmar and Thailand, making up 0.03% of the world’s population. Ku Law and Hla understand some Burmese and English, but nothing touches them like their own language.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

5 locations fail health inspections, 4 with critical failures: May 22-28

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for locations checked during the week of May 22 to May 28, 2022. Five spots failed their inspections: Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse, Food Bank of CNY at Boys & Girls Club, Ethio Eritrea Restaurant, Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry, and D.P. Dough.
Romesentinel.com

Adirondack Railroad to mark 30th anniversary

UTICA — The Adirondack Railroad will honor past and present volunteers with a celebration of its 30th anniversary on July 9 at Thendara Station. The public is invited. The celebration will begin at noon, following the arrival of the regular excursion train from Utica and will continue with tributes, railroad themed music and food and refreshments. Community businesses and the leadership of the Town of Webb, Herkimer County and Thendara/Old Forge have been invited to help honor and celebrate the volunteers who contribute to success in the region.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Vita M. Manuele

Vita M. Manuele, 95, of Rome, NY, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome. She was born in Fulton, NY, on August 13, 1926, daughter of the late Martin and Rose Lunette Semeraro. Vita was a graduate of Fulton High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College. On April 15, 1950 she married Joseph J. Manuele, Jr., in Holy Family Church, Fulton, NY. He passed away November 6, 2009. She was formerly employed by General Cable and retired as an Executive Secretary from Rome DDSO. Vita was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and very active in the community. She enjoyed being a Home Bureau member, American Red Cross volunteer, Election Poll volunteer for several years, crocheting and sewing.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Board OKs contract with DEI firm

ROME — The Rome City School District’s board of education approved a request for proposals to enter into a contract with Access Global Group to conduct the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion services at its meeting on Thursday. Board members also formally commended the Rome Free Academy “Top 10” academically ranked students in the Class of 2022.
ROME, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tours Offered Starting in June This Season

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will be offering boat tours to the National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse starting June 17 and 18, each Friday and Saturday through July 2nd with expanded days in July and August. Tours start at 12:00pm and run on the half hour...
OSWEGO, NY

