DAKOTA CITY -- The owners of a South Sioux City RV sales company face dozens of new charges as an investigation into alleged fraudulent sales practices continues. Douglas and Shara Bras, who operate Fremont RV Center, 2405 Cornhusker Drive, now face 44 and 50 charges, respectively, for an alleged pattern a defrauding customers by selling their campers on consignment and not telling them, using sales proceeds to pay their own bills rather than the camper owners and not issuing vehicle titles.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO