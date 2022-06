Dansby Swanson’s pitchers love him, and Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider is not afraid to say so. Strider made his third career start Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and it was comfortably his best. He struck out eight in 5.2 innings for his first win out of the rotation. He readily admitted he had help from Swanson, who made a good bare-handed play to end the third inning.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO