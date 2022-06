PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Plainfield man was struck and killed by his pickup truck after police said it rolled on a pitched driveway early Sunday morning. Michael Roberts, 56, of the Moodus section of Plainfield, had gotten out of his Ford F-150, and police believe the vehicle rolled down an incline, striking him and causing his injuries. The vehicle was not safely in park, according to police.

PLAINFIELD, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO