Quilts Of Valor Seeking Local Service Members And Veterans

Honoring the Legacy of our late friend Dick Orleans. On Tuesday, June 21, at 2 p.m., the Estes Arts District will kick off their 7th annual Friends of Folk Festival – even bigger and better this year – and it's built for the locals. Dick Orleans was always encouraging others to pursue their art - whether music, photography, or whatever it might be... and he inspired many.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO