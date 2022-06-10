Quilts Of Valor Seeking Local Service Members And Veterans

Honoring the Legacy of our late friend Dick Orleans. On Tuesday, June 21, at 2 p.m., the Estes Arts District will kick off their 7th annual Friends of Folk Festival – even bigger and better this year – and it's built for the locals. Dick Orleans was always encouraging others to pursue their art - whether music, photography, or whatever it might be... and he inspired many.
Tyger Gilbert, author of "Growing Up in Estes Park during the 1950s & 60s", will be giving a presentation on his new book at the Estes Valley Library on Tuesday, June 14th, at 11:00 a.m. Gilbert, 73 now, is "infamous" for his puns and silly jokes, like his Long Speak story.
