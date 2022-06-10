ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Wyandotte approves purchase of in-car police cameras

By Times-Herald Newspapers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYANDOTTE – The City Council approved Police Chief Brian Zalewski’s request to purchase 15 Axon Enterprise Fleet 3 police vehicle camera systems for all marked police vehicles during its June 6 meeting. Axon currently is the Police Department’s contracted source for its body-worn cameras. Zalewski said...

