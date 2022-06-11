ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sister of security guard found dead at The Country Club in Brookline speaks out

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6BgO_0g7P8Cv300

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Rochelle McConnell is devastated after she learned her younger brother, 60-year-old David McConnell tragically died.

“So unexpected I thought it was a dream, I really thought it was a dream but it’s real, it’s real,” said McConnell

McDonnell was found dead at The Country Club in Brookline on Wednesday morning by co-workers just days before the U.S Open is set to begin.

“There’s no words when you lose somebody you love. There’s no words,” said McConnell.

Rochelle reached out to Boston 25 to make sure friends knew how David died. Right Now, she says it appears to be a horrible accident. David, a security guard at the course, apparently fell from a platform being set up for the U.S. Open which starts with practice rounds on Monday.

“The platform he was walking on, when he came back to go out the door, not realizing there should have been railings up there,” said McConnell.

The fall to the ground was not that far but it’s what he hit that killed him.

“So, when he stepped back he stepped over the platform and fell 12 feet onto the back of his head striking a large boulder,” she said.

David died from head injuries. It was his first day on the job.

“He did the overnight shift. It was his first night back with a brand new company he’d only been with the company for 2 days,” said McConnell.

McConnell says the army veteran was sought after for the position he filled, and he was thrilled to get the job.

“He was excited he was so proud that he was chosen to do security for the US Open,” she said.

And the U.S. Open is now stepping up to help in a gesture that touched McConnell’s heart deeply.

“The Country Club, PGA will pay for a full service burial for my brother at the National Cemetery,” she said.

OSHA is investigating. An autopsy is still pending but at this point, it doesn’t appear there was any foul play.

Tournament play at the US Open runs from June 16 to June 19.

Sky 25 Drone: Final preparations underway for the 2022 Us Open at The Country Club in Brookline Sky 25 Drone: Final preparations underway for the 2022 Us Open at The Country Club in Brookline

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police cruiser involved in overnight crash

BOSTON, Mass. — Boston Police are investigating after one of their cruisers was involved in a crash early Monday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Columbia Road and Stanwood Street in Dorchester. The cruiser suffered significant front end damage. According to Boston EMS, no one was taken...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Country Club#Us Open#Security Guards#Brookline
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two Boston police officers arrested in domestic incidents

BOSTON — Two Boston police officers were arrested in separate domestic incidents over the weekend, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department. Walter Suprey was arrested in Danvers around 2:51 a.m. Saturday on a charge of assault and battery on a household member. Suprey has been a Boston police officer since 2008.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man fatally shot in Roxbury; police investigating

BOSTON, Mass. — Officials are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Roxbury on Sunday night. Boston Police responded to Rockland Street just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify victim of fatal Boston shooting

BOSTON — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Washington and Fenelon streets on the evening of June 2 found 37-year-old Dorchester resident Jermaine Wade suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

22-year-old Mass. woman seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in NH

BERLIN, N.H. — A young Massachusetts woman was seriously injured in an ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire on Saturday night, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in the area of Erik’s Way in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin around 7:15 p.m. found 22-year-old Gianna Massa, of Leominster, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
BERLIN, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man shot several times in Wareham village

ONSET, Mass. — A man was shot multiple times in the Wareham village of Onset Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Aunt Hannah’s Lane and Onset Avenue, Onset Fire Capt. Ryan Quinn said. First responders provided aid to the man and...
WAREHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man attacked by coyote in Swampscott parking lot

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A local man got quite the scare Monday morning after he was attacked by a coyote in a Swampscott parking lot. Officers say the victim was smoking a cigarette outside of his truck on Paradise Road just after 6:00 a.m. He was on his phone and wasn’t paying attention when a coyote snuck up and bit him on the calf, according to police.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two teens shot over the weekend in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in separate incidents in Worcester over the weekend. On Saturday, Worcester Police responded to the area of Endicott and Vernon Street at 6:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot. They found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
102K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy