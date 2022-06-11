Sister of security guard found dead at The Country Club in Brookline speaks out

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Rochelle McConnell is devastated after she learned her younger brother, 60-year-old David McConnell tragically died.

“So unexpected I thought it was a dream, I really thought it was a dream but it’s real, it’s real,” said McConnell

McDonnell was found dead at The Country Club in Brookline on Wednesday morning by co-workers just days before the U.S Open is set to begin.

“There’s no words when you lose somebody you love. There’s no words,” said McConnell.

Rochelle reached out to Boston 25 to make sure friends knew how David died. Right Now, she says it appears to be a horrible accident. David, a security guard at the course, apparently fell from a platform being set up for the U.S. Open which starts with practice rounds on Monday.

“The platform he was walking on, when he came back to go out the door, not realizing there should have been railings up there,” said McConnell.

The fall to the ground was not that far but it’s what he hit that killed him.

“So, when he stepped back he stepped over the platform and fell 12 feet onto the back of his head striking a large boulder,” she said.

David died from head injuries. It was his first day on the job.

“He did the overnight shift. It was his first night back with a brand new company he’d only been with the company for 2 days,” said McConnell.

McConnell says the army veteran was sought after for the position he filled, and he was thrilled to get the job.

“He was excited he was so proud that he was chosen to do security for the US Open,” she said.

And the U.S. Open is now stepping up to help in a gesture that touched McConnell’s heart deeply.

“The Country Club, PGA will pay for a full service burial for my brother at the National Cemetery,” she said.

OSHA is investigating. An autopsy is still pending but at this point, it doesn’t appear there was any foul play.

Tournament play at the US Open runs from June 16 to June 19.

