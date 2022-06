SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- An 87-year-old nun completing her second master's degree is among the Class of 2022 at Santa Clara University celebrating graduation on Saturday as she looks forward to putting her education to work helping others. "I had the time and the opportunity to do it so I just went for it," said Sister Judith Roach, who completed her Master of Arts in pastoral ministries in June. "I think the idea of age is becoming a little more obsolete."Roach is a member of the religious order Society of the Sacred Heart and now has three degrees after previously...

