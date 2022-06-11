ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State Attorney General Requests Execution Dates For 25 Death Row Inmates

By News 9
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tZPK_0g7OysEr00

Oklahoma attorney general John O'Connor formally filed a motion in the state's court of criminal appeals Friday to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates.

The motion was primarily filed to accelerate an execution date for inmate Richard Fairchild. The attorney general's office said Fairchild, who was sentenced to death in 1993 for the murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, has exhausted his appeals.

Additionally, the AG cites Monday's decision by a federal judge to affirm Oklahoma's execution protocol as reason enough to restart executions.

The state -- in discussion with Department of Corrections and the Pardon and Parole Board -- have made several requests to the court, including the resumption of executions on Aug. 25, a four-week period between executions and for executions to take place on Thursdays, among other requests.

The other 24 inmates the state is asking the court to set dates for are James A. Coddington, Richard E. Glossip, Benjamin Robert Cole, John Fitzgerald Hanson, Scott James Eizember, Jemaine Cannon, Anthony Sanchez, Phillip Dean Hancock, James Ryder, Michael Dewayne Smith, Wade Greely Lay, Richard Rojem, Emmanuel Littlejohn, Kevin Underwood, Wendell Grissom, Tremane Wood, Kendrick A. Simpson, Raymond E. Johnson, Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez, James D. Pavatt, Clarence R. Goode, Ronson Kyle Bush, Alfred Brian Mitchell and Marlon D. Harmon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Oklahoma official seeks execution dates for 25 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general has asked the state’s highest appeals court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a federal judge’s rejection of their challenge to the state’s lethal injection method. In 25 similar filings with the Oklahoma Court...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma band director faces federal rape charges

MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
MARLOW, OK
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma Attorney General Announces Settlement with Tri-State Medical Supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced a settlement on Friday with Tri-State Medical Supplies, a former Oklahoma-based company. O’Connor said the company agreed to resolve allegations that it violated the Oklahoma Medicaid False Claims Act by inflating prices and shipping charges of durable medical equipment.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

The Red Flag Law

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The red flag law is a law that permits various people to be able to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who they believe may present a danger to others or themselves. Matthew Schaffer owner of Diamond Defense...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma National Guard hosts deployment ceremony

LEXINGTON, Okla. — The Oklahoma National Guard held a deployment ceremony for members about to head to the Middle East. It was for members of the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 145th Aviation Regiment, and their sister unit, the 169th Aviation Regiment, according to a news release. The ceremony...
LEXINGTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#State Attorney General#John Fitzgerald#On Death Row#Politics State#Ag#Department Of Corrections
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

McDonald’s employee in St. Louis kills co-worker, police say

ST. LOUIS — A McDonald’s employee in St. Louis is accused of fatally shooting a co-worker outside the fast-food restaurant on Tuesday night, authorities said. Terrance King, 19, of St. Louis, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, KMOV-TV reported. According to Lt. Col. Ronnie Robinson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eparisextra.com

Oklahoma officials investigate after man’s body found in river

According to officials, fishermen found the body around 6:30 p.m. on the Kiamichi River’s Hugo Dam, about three miles south of Sawyer. Oklahoma officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County on Sunday evening. Reportedly, the man’s body was found...
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

'Juneteenth' develops through Texas observances and designation as a national holiday

Note: This report is updated from McGuigan's story that first appeared in June 2021. “Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.” That’s according to a website, simply named “Juneteeth,” that’s been around some years. ...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Five-year-old boy drowns at Oklahoma state park

CADDO COUTNY, Okla. — A 5-year-old boy drowned on Friday near a play area at the Fort Cobb State Park in Caddo County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The boy was with family near the Deer Run playground when he went missing and found in an area of water three-feet deep not moving, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy