(Palm Springs, CA) — Home prices in Palm Springs, California are on the rise, and that’s thanks to tech workers. SFGATE reports employees in the field are making the move to the desert community, which has been known for retirees to settle down. With the younger crowd making themselves at home, Zillow says new prices in the area jumped almost 37 percent. Meantime, in April, Redfin said almost 64 percent of homes in Palm Springs were sold over asking price. The residents are reportedly coming in from more expensive places like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO