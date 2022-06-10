ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Judge temporarily blocks some investigations into families of trans kids, including Denton family

By Eleanor Klibanoff The Texas Tribune
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWfR0_0g7OlB2z00
Activists and members of Austin’s LGBTQ community gathered on the steps of the capitol in 2017 to celebrate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from some investigations into gender-affirming care for transgender kids.  Austin Price/The Texas Tribune

An Austin judge has temporarily stopped the state from investigating many parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. The state has ruled out allegations of child abuse against one family under investigation, but at least eight more cases remain open.

Travis County District Judge Jan Soifer issued a temporary restraining order Friday in a lawsuit filed on behalf of three families and members of PFLAG, an LGBTQ advocacy group that claims more than 600 members in Texas.

Brian K. Bond, executive director of PFLAG National, applauded the decision to stop what he called “invasive, unnecessary and unnerving investigations.”

“However, let’s be clear: These investigations into loving and affirming families shouldn’t be happening in the first place,” Bond said in a statement.

This is the latest chapter in an ongoing legal battle stemming from a February order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, directing the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.

The Texas Supreme Court recently blocked the state from investigating one family, which had brought a lawsuit challenging the directive, but overturned a wider injunction that stopped the state from investigating other families.

This new lawsuit, filed Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal, seeks to block investigations into all parents of transgender children who belong to PFLAG.

During Friday’s hearing, Lambda Legal’s Paul Castillo revealed that the state has ruled out allegations of child abuse against Amber and Adam Briggle of Denton, who were under investigation for providing gender-affirming care to their 14-year-old son.

The Briggle family, outspoken advocates for transgender rights, once invited Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton over for dinner. Five years later, they ended up at the center of a child abuse investigation that stemmed, in part, from a nonbinding legal opinion that Paxton issued in February.

While their case has been closed, many others remain ongoing. Castillo said one of the families involved in the lawsuit was visited by DFPS investigators Friday morning.

“I do want to highlight for the court that every plaintiff in this case has illustrated the stress and trauma of even the potential of having a child removed, merely based on the suspicion that the family has pursued the medically necessary course of care that is prescribed by their doctor for gender dysphoria,” Castillo said.

Gender-affirming care is recommended by all major medical associations to treat gender dysphoria, the distress someone can feel when their gender identity does not align with their biological sex. Gender dysphoria can be exacerbated as a child approaches puberty, so doctors often prescribe reversible puberty blockers and, sometimes, hormone therapy. More than half of all transgender youth report considering suicide, but the rates are much lower for those who are able to access gender-affirming health care.

The mental health impact of Abbott’s directive has already been clear, according to the lawsuit. One 16-year-old transgender boy, identified in the suit as Antonio Voe, attempted to kill himself after the directive came down. When he was admitted to an outpatient psychiatric facility, the staff reported his family to DPFS for child abuse because he was undergoing hormone therapy, according to the lawsuit.

In the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Courtney Corbello revisited the state’s argument that merely being under investigation by DFPS does not constitute harm to a family.

She also argued that PFLAG cannot bring this legal challenge on behalf of its members since there is no evidence that PFLAG members are being targeted for investigation based on their membership in the association.

Soifer disagreed, granting the temporary restraining order on behalf of the three named plaintiffs and PFLAG members. Soifer directed the lawyers to schedule a hearing in the coming days, where a judge will hear evidence and decide whether to extend the restraining order.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

Religious freedom or ‘life safety?' Clash over Dallas apartment complexes lands in federal court

That owner, Dallas-based Nuran, Inc., has taken these complaints to federal court. It sued the city for religious discrimination last month. But attorneys for Dallas paint a very different picture. They say their demands for repairs and permits are aimed at “ongoing life-safety issues” at the complexes. City codes, they maintain, "protect the health and safety of residents.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Providence Village HOA kicking out Section 8 renters

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Dozens of families in a small town just east of Denton, Texas are looking at having no place to call home soon. Revisha Threat became a Providence Village Resident about a year ago. She relocated to Texas after learning it was a great place to raise a family.
DENTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Governor Abbott Commends Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan On Proposed Solutions For School Safety

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement commending Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan for the quick response by their chambers and for the initial proposals addressing public and school safety following the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The Governor had requested Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to begin examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Society
Denton, TX
Society
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Denton, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott celebrates record number of Fortune 500 companies, while Beto O'Rourke calls out "the Abbott tax".

In a recent statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the fact that Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other state in the US. This is a major accomplishment that speaks to the business-friendly environment that Abbott has fostered in Texas. However, his opponent Beto O'Rourke has accused Abbott of creating a "tax" that has led to Texans paying more for energy. O'Rourke says that Texans will be paying more for energy for decades to come because of the policies put in place by Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Accused Dallas Gun Trafficker Used License to Avoid Background Checks: DOJ

A Dallas man is facing federal gun trafficking charges after being accused of buying and selling illegal guns, prosecutors say, including one that was reportedly used in an Arlington killing last year. In a news release, the United States Justice Department said 31-year-old Demontre Antwon Hackworth avoided federal background checking...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Gender Dysphoria#Transgender Health Care#Racism#Pflag National#The Texas Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WDIO-TV

Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride

After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate have put their community increasingly at risk. Police say the 31 Patriot Front...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
washingtonlatest.com

Jack Graham Endorses Tom Ascol for SBC President: 'He's a Man of the Word'

Texas Pastor Jack Graham, a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, has endorsed Florida Pastor Tom Ascol for the SBC presidency ahead of the Annual Meeting this week in Anaheim, California. Graham, who leads Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, posted a brief endorsement video on his Twitter account on...
ANAHEIM, CA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy