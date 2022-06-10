Police Accountability Board chair resigns

"In less than two weeks, we have had two students fall to gun violence and I am absolutely distressed, hurt, and angry. We mourn at a time when our scholars should be celebrating proms, graduations, and plans for summer vacation. Again, we must come together as a community to protect our children from these senseless acts that take them from us far too soon. We send our deepest condolences to Jeremiah’s family and friends," said Superintendent Dr. Lesli C. Myers-Small.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO