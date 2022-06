ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sherriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to an address on James Cox Road at around 9:10 a.m. this morning and found a woman who had apparently been shot. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, her condition is currently unknown.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO