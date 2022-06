US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unleashed a series of tweets aimed at her Republican colleagues across the aisle, asking if they ever sought pardons over the January 6 attack on the Capitol.During this House January 6 select committee’s opening hearing on Thursday, vice-chair Liz Cheney, one of the only Republicans who sits on the panel, revealed that some Republican members of Congress sought pardons from the president.“Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonour will remain,” Ms Cheney said in her opening...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO