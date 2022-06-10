ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices in May likely kept inflation painfully high

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmrMb_0g7NwVdL00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of gas, food and other necessities likely shot up in May, giving Americans no respite from the worst outbreak of inflation in four decades.

Economists have forecast that overall consumer prices jumped 8.2% last month compared with a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet. That would be barely below the 8.3% year-over-year surge in April and the 8.5% increase in March, which was the most since 1982.

And on a month-to-month basis, prices are expected to have jumped 0.7% from April to May, up sharply from a 0.3% increase from March to April. The acceleration would almost certainly be due to gas prices, which had declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an average of nearly $5 a gallon nationwide.

America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe financial pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for such items as food, gas and rent and reducing their ability to afford discretionary items, from haircuts to entertainment. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans, in particular, are struggling because, on average, a larger proportion of their income is consumed by necessities.

High inflation has also forced the Federal Reserve into what will likely be the fastest series of interest rate hikes in three decades. By raising borrowing costs aggressively, the Fed hopes to cool spending and growth enough to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a recession. For the Fed, it will be a difficult balancing act.

Surveys show that Americans regard high inflation as the nation’s top problem , and a substantial majority disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. Congressional Republicans are hammering Democrats on the issue in the run-up to the fall midterm elections.

Inflation has remained high even as the sources of rising prices have shifted. Initially, robust demand for goods from Americans who were stuck at home for months after COVID hit caused shortages and supply chain snarls and drove up prices for cars, furniture and appliances.

Now, as Americans resume spending on services, including travel, entertainment and dining out, the costs of airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals have soared. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further accelerated the prices of oil and natural gas. And with China now easing strict COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere, more of its citizens are driving, thereby sending oil prices up even further.

Yet Friday’s report on consumer inflation may contain some encouraging signs. Economists expect “core” inflation — which excludes volatile prices for food and energy — to slow. On a year-over-year basis, economists have estimated that core prices rose 5.9% in May, down from a 6.2% annual rate in April. It would be the second straight month that this figure has weakened. Economists closely track core inflation because it’s considered a better gauge of future price changes.

Surging gas prices leave drivers stranded as summer nears

The cost of used cars, which skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 as shortages of semiconductors sharply reduced the availability of new cars, has fallen for three straight months. And clothing and appliance costs both dropped in April.

Goods prices are expected to fall further in the coming months. Many large retailers, including Target, Walmart and Macy’s, have reported that they’re now stuck with too much of the patio furniture, electronics and other goods that they ordered when those items were in heavier demand and will have to discount them.

Even so, rising gas prices are eroding the finances of millions of Americans. Prices at the pump are averaging nearly $5 a gallon nationwide and edging closer to the inflation-adjusted record of about $5.40 reached in 2008.

Research by the Bank of America Institute, which uses anonymous data from millions of their customers’ credit and debit card accounts, shows spending on gas eating up a larger share of consumers’ budgets and crowding out their ability to buy other items.

For lower-income households — defined as those with incomes below $50,000 — spending on gas reached nearly 10% of all spending on credit and debit cards in the last week of May, the institute said in a report this week. That’s up from about 7.5% in February, a steep increase in such a short period.

Spending by all the bank’s customers on long-lasting goods like furniture, electronics and home improvement has plunged from a year ago, the institute found. But their spending on plane tickets, hotels and entertainment has continued to rise.

Economists have pointed to that shift in spending from goods to services as a trend that should help lower inflation by year’s end. But with wages rising steadily for many workers, prices are rising in services as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 16-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday in south Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Mayra Castellanos. She was last seen Friday, June 10 in the 1000 block of Panama Lane. The department said Castellanos is considered at-risk because of unspecified medical conditions and has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KGET

Convicted rapist ordered to trial on 4 charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted rapist Sergio Venegas has been ordered to stand trial on charges he kidnapped and attempted to sexually assault a woman walking alone at night on Ming Avenue. Venegas, 59, is held without bail and has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping to commit robbery or rape, assault with intent […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 person wounded in Rosedale Inn stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was treated for their wounds following a stabbing Saturday night at a Bakersfield motel, police said. Officers were called to the Rosedale Inn on Rosedale Highway and Buck Owens Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. One person was found suffering from an apparent stab wound at the complex and was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highway 178 is now open, after a fatal crash

Update: As of 3:29 p.m. highway 178 is now open and traffic is flowing both ways, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Page. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There has been fatal traffic collision on highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision led to both lanes being […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Newsom signs compact for casino on Kern County tribal land

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the Tejon Indian Tribe on Monday which approves of the gambling at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kern County, according to a press release by the Tejon Indian Tribe. With this compact, 320 acres of the land will be taken to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KGET

Coroner identifies man killed in Shafter train collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a train collision last month in Shafter. The man was identified as Richard Christopher Young, 51, of Bakersfield. Young was the driver of a pickup truck that was struck by the train and burst into flames at Santa Fe […]
SHAFTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Hispanic Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed
KGET

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in fatal shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in southeast Bakersfield has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter. Javell Waddell, 25, pleaded no contest Tuesday to the manslaughter charge and possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon, according to court records. He’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 BPD cruisers hit by suspected impaired driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman suspected to be driving under the influence sideswiped a Bakersfield Police Department cruiser then rear-ended a second cruiser Monday night, according to police. The woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, said police Lt. Jason Townsend. Her boyfriend, who was a passenger in the car, was arrested on an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man detained in connection with father’s stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing on Monday in southwest Bakersfield, according to a tweet by the sheriff’s office. KCSO said deputies were called out to the 400 block of S. Real Road at 5:02 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
KGET

Man arrested following officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man for Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer following his involvement in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials. At approximately 3:45 a.m., BPD responded to a gas station in the 2300 block of Panama Lane following reports of a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified Robert John Vaughn as the shooter in an officer-involved shooting in south Bakersfield. Vaughn led police on a brief chase and was captured shortly after the shooting with officers. The incident began at 3 a.m. on Monday when police were notified of 48-year-old Robert John […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victim in January shooting identified, suspect still at large

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on Coventry Drive in January died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to coroner’s officials.  Antonia Valencia, 33, of Bakersfield, died at Kern Medical less than an hour after being shot on January 9 on the 3100 block of Coventry Drive, officials said.  The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in search for a missing teen, according to the department. Sherri-Ann Wolfe, 17, was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sierra Meadows Drive. Wolfe is considered at risk due to a medical condition and has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy